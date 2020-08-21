KENDALLVILLE — A city man was arrested on multiple new charges after allegedly fighting with police who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him at his residence Tuesday morning.
Austin J. Anderson, 25, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony; battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Anderson was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor.
Following an initial court appearance, Anderson was held on $10,000 bond, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery. Anderson’s next court date is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.
According to court documents filed in the case, police went to the apartment complex where Anderson resides Tuesday morning to serve the warrant. After being contacted by police, Anderson allegedly committed the Level 5 felony charge by grabbing toward the face and scratching the arms of a Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
The Level 6 felony battery charge was levied because Anderson allegedly smacked the face of another officer and also smacked at that officer’s hands.
The resisting charge was filed because Anderson allegedly pulled away and otherwise resisted arrest, including putting his hands on the officers.
Court documents allege during the course of Tuesday morning’s incident, Anderson “yelled profanities and questioned why we were arresting him for marijuana.”
Anderson had been charged on Jan. 9 with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; following his arrest by Kendallville police.
A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest on Feb. 11, and then re-issued on Aug. 11.
Police said according to terms of the warrant, Anderson would have been released on his own recognizance following his booking had he simply accepted his legal arrest on the warrant.
