LAGRANGE — A nearly decades-old battle over the fate of a derelict home at the corner of U.S. 20 and C.R. 450E in Plato ended Monday when the LaGrange County Commissioners ordered it torn down.
The property, 4845 E. U.S. 20, LaGrange, has been at the center of an ongoing dispute longer than anyone can remember, said Commissioner Terry Martin, the former two-term LaGrange County Sheriff. LaGrange County battled with the home’s owner, citing and fining her for violating the county’s public nuisance ordinance before finally gaining ownership of the property earlier this year.
The property, a small, derelict home sitting on about a quarter of an acre, is now destined to be torn down by no later than the year's end. The commissioners approved a $4,800 bid from H&M Construction to have the home torn down and the property cleaned up.
In other matters, the commissioners approved an agreement with Parkview LaGrange Hospital, clearing the way for a new COVID-19 testing center to be open at 982 Townline Road. The property is owned by the county but leased to the hospital to act as a base for its LaGrange ambulance station.
The new agreement with the hospital releases part of that building back to the county, space that will be used to house the new LaGrange County Department of Health COVID-19 testing center. That center will provide free COVID-19 tests. The testing site, employees and testing supplies are being paid for with a state grant. That center is expected to up and running within the week.
The commissioners approved a measure requiring anyone entering a county building first be asked four basic COVID-19 screening questions about their health. The questions are all part of new requirements put in place by the state as it continues its fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday, LaGrange is still considered a coronavirus hotspot by the state, one of nine in Indiana to receive a red rating from the state, the worst rating indicating very high spread of the virus.
The commissioners also approved a new traffic ordinance, clearing up more than 90 aging and sometimes outdated traffic ordinances into a single document. Kurt Bachman, the county attorney, has been investigating and working for almost a year to update or remove many of those ordinances from the books. Some of the ordinances in question are more than 60 years old and no longer apply to the current situation because of changes made to the county roads.
The county's IT department was permitted to declare 46 old personal computers it has replaced and 36 monitors it has pulled out of service as surplus, clearing the way for those items to be either sold or scraped.
The commissioners also approved a request by the county’s Emergency Management Agency to purchase 10,000 facemasks for a cost of $1,238 to be added to the county’s emergency stockpile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.