Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Angela D. Brickey, 31, of the 2600 block of Gay Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Brickey was held on $2,500 bond.
Raymond R. Chavez, 26, of the 2000 block of Marine Street, South Bend, was booked at 9:29 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Joel K. Cornelius, 69, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cornelius was held without bond.
Michael H. Hettler, 51, of the 600 block of South Lakeview Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hettler was released on his own recognizance.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Muthanna was released on his own recognizance.
Jerry L. Neuman, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Neuman was held on $1,000 bond.
Shaylene R. Ramey, 31, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ramey was released on her own recognizance.
David L. Slone, 51, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Slone was held on $500 cash bond.
Katlyn E. Walton, 29, of the 3700 block of Norh C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Monday by Cromwell police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Walton was held without bond.
