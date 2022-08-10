WOLCOTTVILLE — Saturday’s LaGrange County Connecting with Youth event sponsored by the LCYC drew nearly 300 kids to Delt Church Park Saturday morning for a chance to get to know local law enforcement officers and meet and talk with representatives of other community-based organizations.
The first-ever event was created by the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers Inc, a not-for-profit youth organization, in cooperation with the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department.
The four-hour-long event started at 10 a.m. Saturday. It featured an archery area, a working fire truck demonstration, displays and discussions with LaGrange County Parks and Recreation staff, as well as dozens of games. Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, members of the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s staff, members of the LaGrange County Probation Department, as well as officers with the LaGrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, and Wolcottville police departments were on hand to met with kids and allow those youth to get to know them on a personal level.
Jennifer Martin, the executive director of the LCYC, called the first-ever event a big success.
“I think it was a great event for our first time having it,” she said. “It was a great success.”
Martin said she enjoyed seeing different community organizations coming together to sponsor an event aimed at developing a solid relationship with the county’s youth.
This was for the kids, and their families,” she added.
Local businesses donated money or items to be given away as door prizes. Martin estimates that the event gave away nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise. Two people won kayaks.
“The goal of this program was to connect the youth with the community – law enforcement, different resources like the Bowen Center and Parkview, as well as youth organizations like LCYC and JDAI and Reason4Hope. Even the parks department,” she explained. “It was nice to see the Amish community and English community come together.”
