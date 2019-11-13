KENDALLVILLE — The city did a good job years ago of getting to sign up for a free emergency text notification service.
That’s good for the city since it’s able to reach a lot of people by text when it needs to. But it’s also bad, because the service is no longer free to the city and, since so many people use it, switching to something else is a daunting prospect.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley presented an annual renewal for the Nixle alert service at a cost of $3,300 during Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting.
The city first started utilizing the service in 2010 and it was free up until this year. Starting in 2019, the options the city have been using now have an annual subscription cost.
Kendallville uses the texting service for multiple purposes including sending out alerts about road closures — both planned closures or due to accidents/emergencies — as well as weather advisories, school closures, railroad issues, crime alerts and other community messages.
“It was determined that the benefits of the Nixle system are significant to the welfare of the citizens of Kendallville and worth the additional investment,” Wiley wrote in his pay request.
City engineer Scott Derby asked whether the city might be able to wean off Nixle, since the new website that is being designed for the city may be able to provide notifications to users in a similar fashion.
That may be the case, but for now, Wiley said since so many people are subscribed to Nixle alerts that he’s hesitant to make a switch, because it would require people then subscribe to a new service.
Board of Works member Don Gura noted how useful the alerts can be, citing the example of when the police department sent out an alert about traffic backups at the record-setting Kendallville Apple Festival in early October.
If a viable alternative becomes available in the future, the city may look at switching, Wiley said. But for now, with a good user base in and a fee of about $9 per day, the city will stick with Nixle.
Board of works members unanimously approved the new $3,300 contract.
