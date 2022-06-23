KENDALLVILLE — In an ongoing struggle to find substitutes when teachers are out, East Noble is hiking its daily pay for those willing to cover classes.
Subs have always been tough to find and retain for schools, but the problem was severely exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, as teachers could be sidelined for days or even weeks due to the virus.
There were times over the 2021-22 school year that districts had to close their doors simply because there weren't enough staff available to man every classroom.
Therefore, in hopes of getting more people to step forward in the future — and with inflation taking a bite into everyone's wallets — East Noble's school board opted Wednesday night to up substitute pay to $125 for sub teachers and $85 for substitute instructional assistants, up from $100 and $75, respectively.
In Wednesday's otherwise brief school board meeting, board members noted that its the summer so it's current changing season for staff at the school district.
Wednesday's personnel sheet was filled with dozens of resignations, reassignments and new hires as East Noble tries to fill its roster of teachers for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations — Caleb Tedder, director of the Alternative Learning Center; Kristen Pozorsi, kindergarten teacher at Avilla Elementary School; Sylvia Bloomfield, second-grade teacher at Avilla; Kristin Baermann, resource teacher at Rome City Elementary School; Kim Guinn-Krebs, physical education at Rome City; Ashley Strasser, fourth-grade teacher at South Side Elementary; Kendaya Mapes, special education teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Haylie Miller, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Ciara Pulliam, interpreter at ENMS; Emily Schneider, instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Holly Singleton, concession manager at ENHS; Kim Krebs, freshman volleyball coach at ENHS; Kaitlyn Longenbaugh, Unified flag football coach at ENHS; Amanda Skorupa, girls head track coach at ENMS; Darren Sible, winter production/assistant theater director at ENHS; Chelsey Thangvijit, robotics coach at ENHS; Kelsey Mapes, academic super bowl coach and spell bowl assistant coach at ENHS; Dawn Strasser, assistant box office employee and theater concessions coordinator at ENHS.
• Terminations — Cassandra Lash, instructional assistant at ENHS; Carlee Banks, instructional assistant at South Side
• Reassignments — LaShone Harris from fifth-grade teacher at Rome City to sixth-grade language arts at ENMS; Cynthia Gudewicz, from instructional assistant at Wayne Center to preschool instructional assitant at Avilla; Janelle Owens, from sixth-grade teacher at ENMS to second-grade teacher at Avilla; Allison Miller, from instructional assistant at Rome City to sports and fitness instructor at Rome City; Kelsey Mapes, from special education teacher at ENHS to special education teacher at Rome City; Dara Childers, from part-time sign language interpreter at Avilla to full-time sign language interpreter at ENHS; Kathy Adams, from food service assistnat at South Side to custodian at Rome City; Kevin Irons, to receive an additional $1,000 for his athletic duties at ENMS, retroactive for the 2020-21 school year and moving forward.
• New hires — Nick Rexroad, instructional assistant at ENHS; Dawn Stump, eighth-grade science teacher at ENMS; Taylor Peters, kindergarten teacher at Avilla; Elexis Stocksdale, fourth-grade teacher at North Side; Abby Cole, instructional assistant at Avilla; Breanna Brunges, instructional assistant at South Side; Suanna Nolan, special education teacher at Wayne Center; Dana Larson, office assistant at Wayne Center; Lynnae Lamb, instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Nolan Iron, summer maintenance staff; Madison Fought, instructional assistant at ENHS; Amy DeWitt, Brian Rexroad, Britain Isaacs, Jessica Hull, Andrea Heller, Jacob Yoder, Cindy Joest, Cliff Hannon and Nolan Richhart, summer school teachers at ENHS; Melissa Pilz, department head for K-2 at Rome City; Jennifer Stohlman, lead for yearbook and newspaper at Rome City; Karen Gandy, lead for math bowl at Rome City; Cheryl Herber, department head for grades 3-5 at Rome City; Julie Fuller, lead for National Honor Society and student council at Rome City; Kari Rathke, tech site coordinator at Rome City; Allison Miller, intramurals and robotics coach at Rome City; Randy Risedorph, assistant baseball coach at ENHS; Nick Rexroad, assistant girls soccer coach at ENHS; Andrea Heller, head track coach at ENMS; Beth Munk, seventh-grade volleyball coach at ENMS; Eric Beck, robotics coach at Wayne Center; Debbie Sherck and Melissa Spencer as student council co-sponsors at South Side; Teresa Kleopper, student department head at South Side; Kim Anderson, sponsor for National Honor Society at Wayne Center.
• Gave their farewells to Cathy Wright, administration office secretary, who is retiring from service to the district after three decades.
• Approved hiring Wagner-Meinert as contractor for an HVAC controls replacement at East Noble High School at a total cost of $295,200.
"It's definitely higher than what we would like to see, but we're seeing that across the board with all construction and all industries," Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said.
• Reappointed Debbie Blaine to the Kendallville Public Library board for another four-year term.
• Approved pay raises for administrative staff and teachers per details of their current employment contracts.
