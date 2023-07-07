LAGRANGE — Visitors can expect to see some new entertainment in the 70th edition of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair, which starts today.
This year the fair runs through July 15.
This year there will be Hollywood Racing Pigs and Big Top Circus and Thrill show that are certain to entertain.
These acts will feature three shows daily.
The fair itself is largely unchanged from year’s past. 4-H members will once again spend the better part of fair week at the fairgrounds, and so will their animals.
The annual 4-H Fair auction will be held on Saturday, July 15, starting at noon.
The fair is shaping up to be a busy week.
The fair opens its gates to the public Saturday, at noon. Saturday’s highlight includes a demolition derby. Pit passes are $20 apiece.
Sunday kicks off with the annual dog show. That event starts at 9 a.m in the pavilion. A pedal tractor pull is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday on the track in front of the grandstands. The annual 4-H Parade will start to wind its way through LaGrange the streets of LaGrange at 5 p.m. and end of at the fairgrounds.
Things get serious Monday when the day begins with the 4-H dairy beef show at the pavilion at 9 a.m. That’s immediately followed by the 4-H started calf show. The Boer goat show starts at 4 p.m. in the pavilion. Trotters take to the track at the grandstands at 7 p.m. for a night of harness racing.
Tuesday starts off with a 4-H horse and pony show at the horse arena beginning at 9 a.m. The 4-H poultry show takes to the pavilion starting at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m., the annual 4-H swine show will fill the pavilion once again. Meanwhile, the track in front of the grandstand will be used to host motorcycle racing. That starts at 7 p.m. Autumn Grey performs at the main stage at 7 p.m.
Wednesday begins with the 4-H dairy show at the pavilion as well as 4-H horse and pony English classes at the horse arena. Both those events start at 9 a.m. A 4-H cat show starts at 2 p.m. at the pavilion, and a draft horse halter show starts at 4 p.m. east of the draft horse barn. The 4-H beef show beings at 5 p.m. in the pavilion. A garden tractor pull begins at 6 p.m. The 4-H draft horse cart classes starts at 6 p.m. at the horse arena.
Thursday opens at 9 a.m. with the 4-H dairy goat show at the pavilion. At 3 p.m., the rabbit show takes over the pavilion. The horse and pony speed contest is also at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., the big trucks and tractors take to the track for a truck and tractor pull. Pit passes are $20 At 7 p.m. the Hubie Ashcraft band will perform.
Friday opens with the Small Animal All Around Showmanship competition, starting at 10 a.m. in the pavilion. The Large Animal All Around Showmanship competition is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., also in the pavilion.
At 7 p.m. Friday night, the Three Bar J Ranch rodeo starts at the grandstand. Tickets are $10 each.
The fair’s final event, the auction, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade of champions. At 11 a.m. bidders will start registering for the auction. The auction now starts at noon.
Following is the schedule of events:
Today, July 8
Entry of all 4-H animal projects, except dairy cows, from 6 a.m. to noon. All animal projects, except dairy cows, must be penned by noon.
Swine entry and weigh-in: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
4-H Sheep entry and weigh-in: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sheep Barn.
4-H Fair opens at noon.
Judging of Mini 4-H Projects: noon to 3 p.m., Exhibit Building.
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; Butterfly Garden; Petting Zoo; Pony and Camel Rides; Reptile Hut Exhibits, noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park, demonstrations and antique tractors, noon to 9 p.m., north lot.
Beef Weigh-in: 12:30 p.m., Started Calf Barn.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
Dairy Beef and Started Calves Weigh-in: 1 p.m., Started Calf Barn.
4-H Dairy Goat Weigh-in: 1 p.m., Sheep Barn.
Hollywood Racing Pigs Shows: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
ATV Posters Judging; 2 p.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Non-Dairy Goats Weigh-in, 2 p.m., Sheep Barn.
Recognition Ceremonies for 4-H tenure members, Tops in 4-H, 4-H Master Achievers, scholarship winners and 4-H Fashion Revue: 4 p.m., Pavilion
4-H Dog Agility Show: 7 p.m., Pavilion.
Demolition Derby: 7 p.m. free grandstand admission. Pit Pass is $20 per person.
KC Dance Company: 7 p.m., free stage.
Sunday, July 9
4-H Dog Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Butterfly Garden and Kidz Zone free activities, games and crafts, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Brighton Chapel Worship Service, 10:30 a.m., free stager.
4-H Exhibit Building opens: noon.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park demonstration and antique tractors, noon to 9 p.m., north lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
Hollywood Racing Pigs show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pedal Pull Registration: 3:30 p.m., Pavilion.
Pedal Pull: 4 p.m., Pavilion.
Parade: 5 p.m. Line up at Parkside Elementary at 4:30 p.m.
Little Miss and Mister Contest: 6 p.m., free stage.
ATV Demonstration: free admission, 6 p.m., Grandstand.
Battle of the Barns: free admission, 8 p.m., Grandstand.
Monday, July 10
4-H Dairy Beef Show and Started Calf Show: 9 a.m.
Kidz Zone of free activities, games and crafts; and Butterfly Garden: open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Toddler Time: games, stories and playtime, 10 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Daily Story time by the LaGrange County Public Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park demonstrations and antique tractors: noon to 9 p.m., north lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Electronics and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Demonstrations and Public Speaking Contest: 2 p.m., Exhibit Building.
Judging for Horseless Horse: 2 p.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Boer Goat Show and Showmanship: 4 p.m., Pavilion.
Started Calf Support Auction: 5 p.m., Started Calf Barn.
4-H Sheep Show & Future Show: 6 p.m., Pavilion.
Trotting Bred Races: 7 p.m., free admission, grandstand.
Tuesday, July 11
Senior Day: free admission for seniors age 65 and older, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4-H Horse & Pony Halter, Showmanship, and Western classes: 9 a.m., Horse Arena.
4-H Poultry Show: 9 a.m., Pavilion.
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; Butterfly Garden, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstration and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., north lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Photography Judging: 1 p.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Dog Posters Judging: 1 p.m., Exhibit Building.
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: 2 p.m., Kidz Zone
Dairy Evaluation: 2 p.m., Dairy Barn.
Judging for 4-H Shooting Sports & ATV Posters: 2 p.m., Exhibit Building.
Motocross Registration: 3 p.m.
Motocross Practice: 5 p.m., Grandstand.
4-H Swine Show: 5 p.m., Pavilion.
Autumn Grey Show: 7 p.m., free stage.
Motocross Racing: 7 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit pass: $20 per person.
Wednesday, July 12
4-H Dairy Cows entry for Show and Go: 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., enter West Gate and follow signs.
4-H Horse & Pony, English classes, Jumping, Driving, Dressage, Flat: 9 a.m., Horse Arena.
4-H Draft Horse Halter Show: 9 a.m., Draft Horse Arena
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts, and Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone
4-H Dairy Show: 10:30 a.m., Pavilion.
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides, and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstrations and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
4-H Cat Show & Poster Judging: 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Judging of 4-H Draft Horse Halter Show: 4 p.m., east of Draft Horse Barn.
Rocket Launch: 4 p.m., East Lot.
4-H Beef Show: 5 p.m., Pavilion.
Judge 4-H Draft Horse Cart Class: 6 p.m., Horse Arena
Elkhart County Garden Tractor Pullers: garden tractor pull, 6 p.m., free admission, Grandstand.
Sparkle and Shine Dance Studio: 7 p.m., free stage.
Thursday, July 13
4-H Dairy Goat Show & Future Show: 9 a.m., Pavilion.
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone.
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides, Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstrations and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
Hollywood Racing Pigs: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.
4-H Horse & Pony Speed & Contesting: 3 p.m., Horse Arena
4-H Rabbit Show and Ambassador Contest: 3 p.m., Pavilion.
Jess Performance Presents Diesel Trucks and Farm Stock Tractor Pulls: 6 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit Pass: $20 per person.
Hubie Ashcraft Band: 7 p.m., free stage.
Friday, July 14
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; and Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
4-H Small Animal All-Around Showmanship: 10 a.m., Pavilion.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstration and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.LaGwana Printing 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: 1 p.m., Basketball Court.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
FFA Youth & Adult Programs: 1 p.m., Free Stage
Frog Jump (contestants bring their own frogs), Paper Airplane Fly (paper provided) and Cricket Spitting Contest (crickets provided)
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
4-H Large Animal All-Around Showmanship followed by Livestock Parade of Champions: 4 p.m., Horse Arena and Pavilion
Horse and Pony Fun Show: 5 p.m.
LaGrange County Rampage: 5 p.m., Free Stage
Three Bar J Ranch and Rodeo presents IPRA Rodeo Competition: 7 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit Pass: $20 per person.
Release Static Projects: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Community Building Door.
Post-Fair schedule
Saturday, July 15-Free Gate
Release all 4-H Animals Projects: noon.
Release all 4-H & Adult Exhibits: 8 a.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Livestock Auction: free lunch for buyers, 11 a.m., Pavilion
4-H Livestock Auction: noon, Pavilion.
Monday, July 17
4-H Fairgrounds Clean-up for 4-H Exhibitors and Families: 5:30 p.m.
