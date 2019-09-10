Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joshua D. Burchett, 31, of the 2200 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Burchett was held without bond.
Rashun A. Carter, 28, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Carter was held without bond.
Austin K. Cox, 23, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cox was held without bond.
Alan T. Gideon, 22, of the 600 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Gideon was held on $3,500 bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 40, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kreger was held on $4,500 bond.
Timothy R. Ruggles, 46, of the 6100 block of East C.R. 400S, Pierceton, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ruggles was held without bond.
Richard N. Smith, 32, of the 7900 block of East Cree Lake Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders.
Lorene Streb, 50, of the 7500 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tommy D. Sutton, 59, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Sutton was held on $3,500 bond.
Whittney D. Tackett, 27, of the 300 block of South Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Tackett was held without bond.
Michael N. Watson, 30, of the 00 block of EMS B5A Lane, Leesburg, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Watson was held without bond.
Kristie L. Young, 33, of the 200 block of Est Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a warrant charging two counts of violation of drug court. Young was held without bond.
Zachary T. Adams, 25, of the 600 block of South Lakeview Drive, Albion, was arrested at 7:08 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor. Adams was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua A. Dunton, 25, of the 2200 block of Lima Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Jessie C. Honaker, 36, of the 2100 block of Rimmel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and theft (from motor vehicle), a Class A misdemeanor. Honaker posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Ryan J. Peshina, 32, of the 24400 block of Copper Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Peshina posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Kallie A. Pranger, 29, of the 1100 block of C.R. 5, Corunna, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Pranger was held on $3,500 bond.
Cory Reinig, 28, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:31 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Deborah E. Young, 57, of the 2800 block of South Keck Drive, Kimmell, was booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Yvonne R. Handshoe, 27, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Handshoe was held on a warrant charging a probation violation. Handshoe was held without bond.
Joseph L. Sibert, 42, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Sunday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Sibert was held on $4,500 bond.
James A. Spencer, 58, of the 9500 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Spencer was held without bond.
