ALBION — The Albion Town Council approved a trio of improvements for its water department during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
For $72,075, the town will be getting:
• Three variable frequency drives to install on its three high service pumps that draw water up from town wells;
• A new pump — one of the three high service pumps — to replace one that is more than thirty years old; and
• A new water flow meter.
According to Albion Water Department Superintendent Terry Forker, the pump that is being replaced was installed at some point between 1989-1991.
That pump is struggling to pump 300 gallons per minute, Forker said. For optimal operation, the town needs the pump to be at a rate of 390 gallons per minute.
The town alternates use of its high service pumps, switching every week between the three. The pumps are operating at 100% all of the time when in use.
By installing the variable frequency drives, the pumps won’t need to be at 100% during use when in operation, as long as the proper pressure is maintained.
Councilman Zane Gray spoke in favor of the expenditures.
“You’re saving the wear and tear on the pumps and you’re saving electricity,” Gray said.
According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, 41% of the expenditure will be coming from TIF funds, since the two TIF districts constitute 41% of the area served by the water department. The remainder of the money will come from water department funds.
The council also approved a build order for placing equipment and storage boxes on its new Ford 450 truck that will service the water and sewer departments with Kalida Truck Equipment, an Ohio-based company, for $74,900.
According to Forker, the truck could be delivered in 3-6 months.
Ihrie also updated the council on the joint effort by the town and Noble and LaGrange County Thrive By 5 to bring a large daycare facility to Albion.
In September, the town council approved spending $9,500 in preliminary design funds for the project, which potentially could be funded by a mixture of Albion TIF funds, private or corporate donations and grants.
The original estimate Ihrie had presented to the council in September was in the $2 million range for the facility which could serve up to 150 children.
The first estimate came in at $3.2 million.
“This is a little discouraging,” Thrive By 5 Coordinator Jenna Anderson said during the council’s meeting in late January. “But we’re still going to move forward. We have a funding strategy to close the gap.”
A second estimate had been pending as of the January meeting.
And it was still pending Tuesday night, according to Ihrie. But the company preparing the estimate said it would easily cost at least $2.5 million to $2.8 million — still well over initial estimates.
To offset the cost of the project, Anderson had said she would be applying to grants totaling $1.3 million.
Ihrie said the thinking was that the town could perhaps provide between $500,000-$700,000 in funding through TIF funds.
Now, Anderson and Ihrie will have to secure an additional $1 million — or more. Anderson said the group will need to have the rest of the financing lined up before it can apply for the OCRA grant. The grant application might be delayed approximately six months for a second grant application cycle scheduled for later this year.
According to the plan proposed by Anderson and Ihrie, Kendallville Day Care would run the Albion operation. The Kendallville Day Care has been operating for 52 years and is self-sustaining.
The overall economic benefit to such a project is in the millions of dollars annually, Ihrie said, as lack of adequate, affordable day care leads to:
• people exiting or not entering the work force;
• lost hours of productivity;
• less disposable income for people to spend in the community.
Having people not working hurts the tax revenues for municipalities, Ihrie contended.
The Office of Community and Rural Affairs contacted the town about applying for the grant, which is capped at $500,000, with the town required to pay a 10% match.
Aside from the $9,500 in design work, the council has not committed any money to the project.
Ihrie said Tuesday that organizers are evaluating options.
“The next step is to take a step back,” Ihrie said. “We’ve taken a step back to examine things.”
Some of the options on the table include possibly reducing the scope of the project.
Councilman John Morr asked if the group would consider putting the daycare into an existing structure instead of building one.
Ihrie said this was an idea being explored, but because of stringent code requirements for a day care, it might be more expensive to bring an older building up to code.
