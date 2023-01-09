ALBION — Business was a little too good in 2022 as far as Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig is concerned.
So she’s going to be doing something about it — again.
In late October she held a public meeting on suicide, bringing in mental health professionals to address what she saw as a growing trend in Noble County.
In 2021, her office investigated five suicides in Noble County. In 2022, that number doubled.
The issue for the next public meeting at the Central Noble Auditorium will be addiction and recovery.
In 2021, her office investigated seven fatal drug overdoses. In 2022, that number was nine.
Strebig told the Noble County Commissioners Monday the addiction/recovery meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28.
“It’s all about educating people,” Strebig said.
The meeting will include presentations from Drug Free Noble County and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Strebig provided the commissioners with a breakdown of the cases her office had in 2022.
The coroner’s office is not called for medical sign-off deaths, nor do her figures include someone who overdosed in Noble County but died in Allen County, for examples.
Strebig’s office had 97 total cases that it investigated. Sixty-four of those turned out to be natural causes.
Noble County had 19 accidental deaths a year ago, one from choking, three falls, the nine overdoses and six from motor vehicles crashes.
Three of those motor vehicle crash deaths were drug related, she said.
Her office investigated 74 deaths in 2021, with 48 coming from natural causes, five from suicides and 19 accidental. Eight people died in Noble County from injuries sustained in motor vehicle crashes that year, with one being drug-related and another being alcohol-related.
Strebig said the jump from 74 to 96 cases stems mostly from better reporting of data between nursing homes, hospitals and her office.
At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners OK’d the purchase of 50 body bags at a cost of $820.04, which included shipping.
She also said she was working with Drug Free Noble County on getting Narcan doses in the coroner’s office’s van.
People who overdose on opioids may have trace amounts of narcotics on their skin or in their residences, enough to overdose a police officer, firefighter or member of the coroner’s office.
“It’s very easy we could touch something that has it,” Strebig said.
Narcan works to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman encouraged her to get the Narcan as soon as possible.
“Under the circumstances, I’d do it sooner rather than later,” Leatherman said.
