Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Brittney D. Alexander, 26, of the 4500 block of West C.R. 900N, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Alexander was held on $2,500 bond.
Mandy L. Fedock, 44, of the 11100 block of North Wawasee Circle West, Cromwell, was booked at 10:27 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jordan E. Gibbs, 24, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Monday on three warrants. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brittney C. Kline, 19, of the 4100 block of East Mill Street, Hamilton, was booked at 12:09 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mark D. Lewis, 56, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony, no further charging information provided; and a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Lewis was held without bond.
Shane A. Parson, 31, of the 600 block of North Kevin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. Parson was released on his own recognizance.
Paula J. Waddles, 48, of the 300 block of East Main Street, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Waddles was held without bond.
Fawn M. Williams, 37, of the 3700 block of West Noble Street, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Williams was held on $2,000 bond.
