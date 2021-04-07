KENDALLVILLE — A Garrett woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Waits Road, just west of the DeKalb County line, according to Noble County police.
Kristin O’Hara, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, a 2004 Mazda Tribute, driven by Samantha Ray, 20, of Fort Wayne, was traveling East on Waits Road.
O’Hara was driving a 2014 Ford Escape westbound on Waits when the crash occurred.
A sheriff’s department news release said preliminary indicators suggest Ray’s Mazda “may have been left of center at the time of the crash.”
Ray was freed from her vehicle and flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
A second Samaritan helicopter had been dispatched to the scene, but the news release said: “Shortly after being removed from the vehicle in an attempt to be flown, Kristin O’Hara died at the scene from the injuries she sustained.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.
The sheriff’s department was assistant by the Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville and Avilla fire departments, Noble County EMS and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
