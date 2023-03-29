ALBION — The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is hosting several events in April to bring awareness to sexual assault, suicide prevention and child abuse prevention.
For the entire month, individuals are encouraged to wear teal on Tuesdays during April to bring awareness to sexual assault.
“A sexual assault, by its very nature, changes a victim forever,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said. “Most who are victimized learn to cope, but they are never the same. Making the situation even worse, far too often the victims of these crimes are children, who are the most valuable and the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Mowery’s position as prosecutor charges him with bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice, but he said he and his staff wanted to do more.
“By encouraging outreach and education we strive to increase awareness which we hope will lead to increased prevention and reporting,” Mowery said. “This office bears the responsibility of prosecuting these crimes. We, as individuals, choose to say that isn’t enough; and we choose to work toward reducing the number of victims impacted by these crimes.”
According to statistics provided by his office, there were 10 distinct cases of sexual assault filed by his office in 2022. The 10 cases involved a total of 25 felony counts, with the investigations ranging from sexual battery to rape and child molesting.
Those figures were down from 2021, when the prosecutor’s office handled 17 sexual assault cases involving 36 counts. In 2020, there were 15 such cases involving 24 charged counts. In 2019, there were eight cases with 10 total counts.
Special events for the month of April:
• Monday, April 3: The Noble County Commissioners are scheduled to make a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month during their meeting.
The commissioners will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Room, which is located on the second floor of the new county annex on York Street.
• On April 12: Hero Walk to raise awareness for April being Child Abuse Prevention Month at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville beginning at noon. Children will wear capes and plant pinwheels. Law enforcement, firefighters and teachers will walk with the children.
• On April 18: Chalk It Up event at 1 p.m. at various location in Noble County to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
• On April 19: The Noble County Suicide Prevention Hope Walk will take place at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
The Hope Walk is intended to bring the community together to raise awareness and show support to those who struggle with suicidal feelings, have attempted suicide or have lost someone to suicide.
People are encouraged to organize teams. Team members can dress in team apparel, costumes or them wear. Participants are encouraged to be creative. The event is meant to be fun to send a message of hope.
