ALBION — It will take some doing for James Cougill, 57, to get released from the Noble County Jail this time. And it won’t come anytime soon.
Cougill, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was out on bond on two separate drug cases filed this year when he was arrested for a third time on March 17.
During separate proceedings Tuesday, Cougill had his bond revoked on both of those previous cases.
Cougill will be held in the Noble County Jail without the ability to post bond pending the outcome of his Level 6 felony methamphetamine possession case filed in Noble Superior Court 1 on Jan. 19 and another drug case following his arrest on March 14. In the March 14 case, Cougill faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug (fentanyl), a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Cougill’s next court appearance in the Level 4 felony cases has been set for June 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Noble Circuit Court. Cougill’s next appearance in the Level 6 case in Noble Superior Court 1 will be at 8:30 a.m. on June 15.
If Cougill gets through both of those cases, he will still be held on the $50,000 bond set by Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse during Tuesday’s proceedings. The bail amount relates to the charges filed in the March 17 arrest case.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had requested a $500,000 bond, citing the presence of fentanyl in two of Cougill’s arrests, and the fact that Cougill had violated his pre-trial services order filed in Noble Circuit Court by not reporting to the Noble County Probation Department after bonding out of jail following his March 15 release.
“Noble County is having a significant problem with fentanyl,” Mowery argued. “We think that’s very dangerous to the community.”
Cougill had posted $2,500 bond following his arrest in January.
Following his arrest on March 14, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer had set Cougill’s bond at $15,000 on March 15. Less than two hours later, Cougill posted bond and was released.
Less than 36 hours after that, Cougill was arrested March 17 on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing in a narcotic drug (fentanyl), a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a narcotic drug (fentanyl), a Level 3 felony.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
During Tuesday’s bail revocation hearing in Noble Circuit Court, defense attorney Aaron Stoll argued against the bail revocation, arguing that Cougill hadn’t yet been convicted of anything in any of the three current cases.
“He maintains his innocence on those charges,” Stoll said. “It’s merely allegations.”
While stressing that Cougill was innocent until proven guility, Clouse said he found the back-to-back-to-back drug arrests “troubling to say the least.”
In his latest run-in, Cougill was stopped by Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall after failing to signal for a turn at approximately 2:03 a.m. on March 17 in the 5300 block of C.R. 400E.
During that routine traffic stop, Beall had his K-9 perform a free air sniff around Cougill’s Chevy Tahoe. The dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Beall’s search allegedly led to the discovery of a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance. The bag was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.
The total weight of the bag and crystal-like substance was 33 grams.
Beall later tested the substance at the Kendallville Police Department and it came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to the affidavit, Beall said the 33 grams, about 1 ounce, “far exceeds the amount that users would possess for their own personal use.”
Cougill had more than $1,200 on him at the time of his arrest Thursday morning. In his arrest early Monday morning, Cougill was in possession of more than $4,000, according to court documents.
Cougill had been sentenced in federal district court on Dec. 4, 2015, to serve 100 months in prison following a methamphetamine charge resulting from a case in Noble County. Cougill had been released from federal prison on June 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
Authorities said Cougill is still under federal parole supervision.
Cougill is no stranger to the criminal justice system.
On April 2, 2012, Cougill pleaded guilty to a charge possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, in an incident in Porter County.
In Noble County, Cougill was sentenced:
• on July 1, 2010, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 2, 2007, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 29, 2006, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony; and
• on Oct. 14, 2004, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony.
