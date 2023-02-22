ALBION — Economic growth in Noble County? That’s a difference you can measure.
New Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melanie Kellogg is also about making a difference.
Kellogg, 35, took over the helm at the EDC on Nov. 28, replacing Gary Gatman who resigned his post to concentrate his time and efforts on the business he and his wife operate.
Kellogg brings a wealth of diversified experience to the position.
A 2006 graduate of Carroll High School, Kellogg graduated from Indiana University in 2010 with a degree in public relations/marketing.
She worked briefly in the airline industry, then worked for the March of Dimes for five years. She then worked for the Bowen Center, serving as student assistance program coordinator for two years, then the American Heart Association until 2020.
She worked briefly at Region III-A, then returned to the private sector, working for an electronics company in contracts in purchasing. She earned her MBA in 2022.
Working in the private sector was fine, she said, but she missed being able to be impactful.
“”I needed to be out there in the community,” Kellogg said, “figuring how how I can make a difference.”
She discovered the EDC job opening on a jobs website, and it fit her mission.
The fact that Noble County is a mover and shaker in economic development didn’t hurt. She cited a trio of programs that are unique to this area:
• the Tri-Share program being developed by Noble and LaGrange County Thrive By 5, an effort which will see the private sector picking up 33% of the cost of child care, government chipping in an additional 33% and the parent being responsible for the remainder. The program will ease some of the pressure off parents who are struggling to make ends meet under the financial pressure of providing for child care;
• the ISmart Lab already in operation in Noble County. According to the EDC’s website: “Housed at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, the iSMART Lab launched learning programs in Fall 2022. The iSMART Lab provides hands-on learning opportunities for youth, teens, and adults to learn about “Smart Factory” environments and technologies that define “Industry 4.0” (the fourth industrial revolution.) This cutting-edge lab is the first of its kind in the region and one of the first in Indiana.
• the Bridge at the Noble County Public Library’s central branch in Albion. According to the library’s website, “the Bridge is a makerspace. The goal of The Bridge is to offer technology and equipment to patrons that isn’t typically found at home.”
“It’s exciting to see” that kind of innovation happening locally, Kellogg said.
One of her priorities will be to help industry grow, and that means more than attracting new companies to the area. Most local firms are still struggling to fill the jobs they have available.
“Every single company is talking about not being able to find people,” Kellogg said.
Filling vacancies is likely to be a topic at the EDC-hosted Humane Resources Round Table scheduled for April 6 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Noble County has been an industrial hotbed for years, and Kellogg embraces that heritage and all it brings to the area.
“We are a very heavy manufacturing industry area,” Kellogg said. “That is one of our target industries. Those jobs are steady. It’s good for Noble County.”
One of its core functions is for the EDC to help facilitate tax abatements, serving as the go-between from industry to government requirements.
“We’re a good community liaison,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg would also like to bring housing development to Noble County. More houses means more workers, means a larger tax base.
Kellogg said she is working on building relationships with business owners and plant managers, and said an EDC executive director can’t be afraid to get her hands dirty and must be able to multi-task and have a high level of organizational skills.
She has a simple philosophy when dealing with everyone.
“You have to treat everybody like they’re the CEO,” she said, adding that every position in a business brings good perspective to the table.
Kellogg said she has been greeted warmly wherever she’s gone in the first few months on the job.
“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s such a welcoming community.”
Kellogg and her husband have two daughters and three Australian shepherds. One daughter is a competitive dancer and the other competes in gymnastics.
When she has rare downtime, you might find her reading.
“If you look at my office at home, it looks like a bookstore,” she said.
