KENDALLVILLE — Like many officers, when Doug Davis first tried to break into law enforcement as a full-time officer, he went through the hiring process at several departments simultaneously.
It was around February 2007 and the job openings he was trying for included Hamilton and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
He didn’t get either.
He got the one he wanted — at his hometown department in Kendallvile.
“I really wanted to be here,” Davis, 48, said.
Davis had been a dispatcher since January 2005 and also volunteered his time as a reserve officer.
In February 2007, his full-time job became protecting and serving his community.
Working in your home town has its advantages, he said.
“You already know a lot of people in the community,” Davis said. “The more connections you make in your community, the better.”
Davis has even connected with those suspected of committing crimes.
“I like helping people,” he said. “I’ve had people thank me for arresting them. I enjoy counseling them, working with them and getting them on the right track.”
Now, he’s going to be protecting and serving in a different capacity.
When Lance Waters was named Kendallville police chief, it opened up a detective’s slot within the department. Davis interviewed for the open detective slot the first week of March. He got the job and will begin his new duties on April 19.
“I was happy that officer Davis applied for the detective position for several reasons,” Waters said. “Officer Davis has shown interest in investigations and has done a really nice job working cases as a patrolman. Doug has always been an officer who is willing to dive right in and help. Doug is self-motivated, a team player and always eager to learn. I believe he will be a fine addition to the investigations office.”
The job switch will be an adjustment for Davis.
“It will be different not having the day-to-day stress of taking calls,” Davis said. “It’s a different type of stress.”
With more than 15 years as a patrolman, Davis has initiated his share of investigations. Most of the time, these investigations are handed off to a detective.
Many times, Davis has followed up with the detective to see how the case came out. Now he will be the one finishing cases.
“I’ve always had an interest in investigations — to see how things are done behind the scenes,” he said. “I’m curious. I find it interesting to find out how something happened, putting the puzzle pieces together.
“A lot of it is similar. It’s the same kind of skill set. It’s critical in this job to be detail-oriented.”
Davis said he will deal with the special kind of stress that comes with the detective’s shield by keeping his focus where it should be.
“If you care enough for the victims — you are bringing them justice,” Davis said. “I’m working for the victim.”
When he’s not working, you won’t likely find him sitting on the couch watching television. He does DVR the news so he can keep up. Other than that?
“That’s pretty much it,” he said. “I like spending time with my family. I enjoy fishing, just being outside doing something. I’ve always got to be doing something.”
Davis can only hope the rest of his career goes by with the same speed as he’s experienced so far.
“It’s flown by,” he said. “It’s hard to believe 16 years have flown by. It feels like five or six.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.