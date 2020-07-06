ALBION — Noble County is poised to borrow up to $14.83 million for a new county annex building as council members approved a second reading of a bond ordinance Monday.
The county's intent to borrow will now be publicized and, after a brief period for possible remonstance, will be cleared to start the borrowing process if no one formally objects.
On Monday, the Noble County Council conducted a second hearing on the bond ordinance, which sets the parameters for the county to borrow for the new 45,000-square-foot annex its proposing for west of the courthouse.
The county is hoping to bring most county offices under two roofs and relieve space crunches in the Noble County Courthouse. If constructed, the courthouse will be used by the courts, clerk and probation offices, while the new annex will contain most of the other county administrative offices.
The county will demolish the current Noble County Prosecutor's Office building and build the proposed annex on the same site.
Total cost of the project is expected to be just above $16 million, but with more than $1 million in design costs being paid out of current funds, the county will need to borrow up to $14.83 million for the project.
Financial consultant Jeff Peters detailed the numbers on the project, outlining that the 20-year bond will cost the county $698,633 in debt payments per year, with a property tax impact of 3.06 cents per $100 of assessed value.
At that rate, tax impacts to property owners would be about $4 per year for a $75,000 home; $16 for a $150,000 home and $30.60 more per $100,000 of assessed value for farmland.
Interest rates on the bond may range from 2-5% depending on when the bonds are sold, with Peters estimating that the county may spend up to $6.45 million in interest over the 20-year span of the bond.
Peters said before the bond sale, they'll be doing an analysis to try to get the lowest interest rates.
“One of the expenses we did include in there was a potential to insure the bonds, which may be necessary to get the best interest rate,” Peter said. “We will vet those things out before we get to the point where we will bid.”
Next up will be publishing the notice to proceed with the bonds and then the county will need to solicit and receive construction bids for the project in order to know how much to borrow.
“The next step for us it to publish a notice for this preliminary notice to issue bonds,” bond counsel Lisa Lee of Ice Miller said. “We don't sell the bonds until you have bid the project and you know exactly how much you need.”
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the annex construction for the county, said work on drawing up construction documents is ongoing and on schedule.
“Everything is moving along,” Smith said. “The architect is continuing to go through design and they're about 50% through construction documents.”
Between the collaboration between architect American Structurepoint and construction management firm Weigand, Smith said the design is advancing well and that input from Weigand is helping to sharpen the cost expectations of the project.
“There is a lot of confidence when we go out to bid those numbers will be very, very good,” Smith said. “All of it's going very well, we should have no problem hitting our timelines.”
In tangential projects related to the annex, Smith reported that renovations of 111 W. Hazel St. are making progress. That site will become temporary housing for the prosecutor's office when its building west of the courthouse is demolished.
Smith said fiberoptic has been run to the building and that movers are set to transfer the prosecutor's office from Sept. 10-12.
