3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Rena L. Peachy, 38, of the 6400 block of West Lincoln Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 5 felony. Peachey was held without bond.
Sergio Rodriguez-Moreno, 38, of Westville Corrections, was booked at 2:45 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mason L. Stutzman, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Stutzman was held without bond.
1 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — One person was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Thursday.
Sable Maas, 20, of the 2900 block of Ivanrest Avenue, South West Grandville, Michigan, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday by Shipshewana police on a charge of theft. Maas posted bond and was released Thursday.
