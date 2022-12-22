CROMWELL — Long-awaited construction on Cromwell’s water treatment plant began in early December, so town council member Jerry Pauley and Cheryl Watts authorized payment of the first bills on the water rehabilitation project. Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst was ill and unable to attend the meeting.
The council approved two invoices of $35,561 and $71,658 from Kirk Brothers; an invoice of $18,000 for engineering services from DLZ, the town’s engineering firm; and an expense of $10,738 from the allowance.
All bills will be paid by the town’s State Revolving Fund loan and the grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Casey Erwin of DLZ reported that construction bids for the S.R. 5 culvert replacement by the Indiana Department of Transportation will take place in the first or second quarter of 2023. INDOT is paying 100% of the cost for the culvert replacement.
Erwin said the council will be asked to sign an agreement for the culvert replacement at the January meeting.
The council hesitated on another request, however. Town marshal Mike Hatfield had previously asked for permission to replace his department’s weapons, which include handguns, shotguns and rifles, due to their age. The council then directed him to get a quote.
Hatfield pursued the quote but learned he would have to provide more details about the town before he could get a price, and that the weapons seller wanted a guaranteed sale. Hatfield said the current weapons would be traded in.
Pauley suggested that Hatfield wait to replace the weapons until the new budget year kicks in Jan. 1 and when a new council member, Devon Miller, takes office. Miller replaced Cheryl Watts, who did not seek re-election.
After some discussion, the council agreed to have Hatfield continue to pursue a price quote with a decision on the purchase in 2023.
In other business, the council:
• Will engage town attorney Jay Rigdon for legal services in 2023.
• Will hold 2023 council meetings on the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the town hall.
• Designated the Saturday before Oct. 31 as Cromwell’s date for future Halloween celebrations, which includes a costume parade, chili dinner at the fire station, and trick-or-treat hours. The celebration will be on Halloween if Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday.
• Named Jerry Pauley as the Title VI and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. Cheryl Watts had previously served in that role.
• Heard that 11 sump pump inspections had been conducted. No illegal connections have been found so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.