LIGONIER — After city budgets were impacted by the pandemic this past year, Ligonier will see its annual budget rise for 2022.
The city’s proposed budget will increase from $4,088,109 in 2021 to $4,527,405 for 2022, an increase of 10.7%.
City Council members approved ordinance 964-2021 at Monday’s meeting for the first reading of the city’s proposed 2022 budget.
Ligonier’s Redevelopment Commission is set to see its budget decrease from $2,132,345 in 2021 to $1,668,600 proposed in 2022, resulting in a 21.7% drop.
A budget increase of 56.8% is proposed for the motor vehicle highway fund, which is funding for the city’s street department to purchase things like equipment, is going from $363,600 this year to $570,300 for 2022.
The city’s general fund will be increased by 9.8% for 2022.
Barbara Hawn, Ligonier’s clerk-treasurer, said next year’s park and recreation budget will be combined with the community building and services fund since they both go hand in hand.
“That’s why you’ll notice park and recreation having a significant increase,” she said.
The park and recreation fund is proposed for $483,300 as a result of combining both funds.
The city has until Oct. 11 to submit its final budget to the state for next year.
