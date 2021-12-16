KENDALLVILLE — East Noble received $13,000 in grants for three projects from international manufacturer Bosch, which operates a plant locally in Albion, and provides millions in educational support in communities its serves.
The funds have helped Rome City establish a new science learning room for younger students at Rome City Elementary, helped created a new open-ended play and learning time for K-2 students, enabled East Noble High School to expand its robotics club programs and offered high school students a chance to do more ancestry DNA studys and geneaology work as part of their social studies class.
East Noble High School teacher Jennifer Wells briefly recapped the award winners to the school board on Wednesday, noting that there were 162 total grants given to 16 school districts through the program.
And, since there’s more than $2 million available from Bosch, East Noble plans to purse even more funding next time around.
Bosch’s BEST Grant Program advances sustainability and STEM education in ways that inspire, excite, and engage. The program supports innovative inquiry-based learning experiences by awarding grants of up to $2,000 to preschool through 12th grade educators.
The awardees from East Noble included:
• Kari Rathke, Julie Fuller, Wendy Warren and Becky Essig from Rome City were awarded almost $8,000 for their team to develop a science room at Rome City Elementary. The team will be purchasing materials to do hands on activities with different forms of science.
• Katie David and Chelsey Thangvijit from East Noble High School were awarded $3,000. David is doing an ancestry DNA study so students can trace their family history. Because of the use of DNA and genetics, the grant met the criteria. Thangvijit is using her funding to build a stronger robotics program.
• Wayne Center instructional coach Deaneen Pashea was the final winner using her $2,000 in funding to establish an open-ended play program to help kindergarten through second grade students develop life skills like collaboration, communication and conflict resolution.
Wells said there’s a much greater opportunity and the school district will be working with more teachers to think of projects that may qualify for funding and then go after them.
“We will work with (Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon) to put together some presentation and encourage more of our teachers to apply,” Wells said.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Reviewed its COVID-19 re-entry plan, which its required to do every six months since the school received federal aid dollars during the pandemic.
Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said there were only small changes from the plan that East Noble opened the year with. The only notable update is that buildings are now allowing in outside visitors and volunteers at the discretion of the building principal.
Masks are still optional and rules regarding testing, quarantine and other matters remain unchanged.
• Heard from Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch that the state did not cut East Noble’s 2022 budget and that the district’s tax rate is poised to decrease next year.
The local assessed values grew faster than the district’s tax levy, so the 2022 rate should drop about 4.3 cents per $100 of assessed value for a tax rate 73.46 per $100.
• Approved bonus stipends for faculty and staff members. Classified staff members will receive $800, part-time staff members will get $400, classified directors will receive $1,000. Administrators will receive $2,000 while teachers will get $1,500 if they were rated highly effective or $1,381.14 if they were rated effective.
• Approved personnel changes including:
Resignations: Bethany Swary, special education teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Amanda Hayward, second-grade teacher at North Side Elementary; Angie Bailey, instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary; Virginia Ritchie, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Leesa Fruits, instructional assistant at Avilla; Angi Prest, transportation driver; Tina Garman, yearbook sponsor at Avilla; Trina Leffers, seventh-grade volleyball coach and Glenn Campbell, sixth-grade girls’ basketball coach, at East Noble Middle School.
Retirements: Flora Borger, food service assistnat at North Side Elementary.
Reassignments: Tina Garman from sports and fitness instructior at Avilla and North Side elementary schools to kindergarten teacher at Rome City Elementary; Melanie Williams from food service assistant to instructional assistant at Avilla; Kari Sage from food service assistant to food service manager at South Side Elementary; Sharlina Downam from food service manager at South Side to five-hour food service assistant at Avilla; Claudia Morr from three-hour to five-hour food service assistant at Rome City; Tiffany Slone from temporary instructional assist to preschool instruction assistant.
New hires: Dave Grossman, sports and fitness instructor at Avilla and North Side elementary schools; Todd Harris, transportation driver; Amanda Gonzales, six-hour food service assistant at South Side Elementary; Kathleen Adams, five-hour food service assistant at South Side; Nick Rexroad, temporary instructional position at East Noble Middle School; Drew Williams, East Noble Marching Band percussion sponsor; Haley Schroeder, tennis coach, and Sasha Taylor, sixth-grade basketball coach at East Noble Middle School; Megan Rodenbeck, yearbook sponsor at Avilla Elementary.
