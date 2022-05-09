ALBION — Compared to a year ago, Noble County’s county roads overall remained in about the same condition.
Not noticeably worse. Not noticeably better. But stable.
Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith delivered a brief overview of the county’s 2022 road ratings to the Noble County commissioners on Monday morning, noting that conditions remained pretty flat year-over-year, but that 2023 could be a big year to see a jump in improvement.
“Not a lot of changes,” Smith said. “If you look at the last page of the report, you can see we’re pretty flat compared to last year. A lot of that is due to funding.”
Each year, the highway department reviews the approximately 813 miles of county roads in the county to score them using the state PASER system, a 1-10 rating scale for evaluating road conditions.
A 10 rating would be given to a brand new road, while a 1 is fully failed road. Roads are rated based on maintenance issues showing with them for things like pavement cracking, scaling, potholes, shoulder deterioration, etc. Scores of 7, 8 and 9 are “good,” 4 and 5 is “fair” and below that is “poor.”
This year, the county’s overall rating is 6.75, nearly the same as the 6.73 comprehensive score from 2021.
Road conditions have been slowly rising over recent years. Back in 2015, the overall rating was 5.87, but the county’s concentrated annual maintenance plan has worked to fix many of the county’s worst roads while trying to hold the line against wear and tear on those in better condition.
Currently, about 11 miles are rated at a 9; 93 miles at 8; 372 miles at 7; 236 miles at 6; 19 miles at 5, and just about 8 miles rated lower than that, with 75 miles still at gravel.
The flat conditions this year are partly due to the timing of when road funding came in for the county, Smith said. The county did receive a full $1 million award from the state’s Community Crossings program in 2021 — communities are limited to a maximum of $1 million in matching grant funds at a 75% grant, 25% match split each year — but Noble County’s award came separated into two $500,000 halves, with the second coming too late in the year to be completed.
The county also only received $365,414.92 in the first award this spring, so that’s cut up the 2022 funding as well.
That being said, the county is likely to catch up sooner than later.
Not only will grant funds roll in on a more regular schedule this year, but earlier this year the Noble County Council also agreed to hike the county’s vehicle excise taxes, fees paid by motorists when they register their vehicles each year, which will also boost the county’s annual road work fund.
All in all, that could mean as much as $2.5 million ready to go as soon as 2023.
“Ideally since we still got the million dollars we’ll eventually catch up, so we can have a really big year next year,” Smith said. “We could have a big catch up year next year.”
It’s significantly cheaper to maintain roads that are already in good condition in order to add more years of service life than to let pavement go and repair it when it gets bad.
Costs for things like crack sealing can cost as little as $1,800 per mile, while having to do a mill and overlay can run around $55,000 per mile and deeper reconstruction will run more than $125,000 per mile.
Noble County’s primary roads — the high-traffic roads that act as major thoroughfares, like Allen Chapel Road (C.R. 1000E), Baseline Road and Drake Road (C.R. 600N) — are in generally good shape. Primary roads overall are rated 6.65.
“We’ll be looking at some quality of life projects on some of the primary roads,” Smith said. “The primary roads themselves are in pretty good condition. We’ve got a couple areas of interest we’ll pick up in this year’s plan. … You see a lot of normal deterioration.”
Secondary residential roads, rural routes with lower traffic, are also in nearly-good condition at 6.89 overall. Those rural roads made up several of the county’s worst roads in past years, but the county has been systematically tackling a little at a time and has improved those ratings substantially over five years.
Lastly, subdivision roads — roads in unincorporated towns like Wawaka, Brimfield and Kimmell and street serving residential subdivisions outside of the cities and towns — have also seen major jumps in quality after the county completed a two-year program to rehab most of those roads, many which were in miserable condition after not having much done work over decades. Smith said Monday there are still some subdivision areas to touch up this year.
“Overall things are in pretty good condition based on our funding level,” Smith said. “We should be able to at least maintain this, make it a little better.”
In other business Monday, the commissioners:
• Approved permissions for Noble County Council on Aging Executive Director Cherish Smith to make administrative decisions on and apply for a renewal to the agency’s annual operating grant.
• Heard an update from highway superintendent Richard Rogers, who reported that crews are enjoying some better weather and are out doing patching, culvert work and berming. Heavy rain this spring has delayed much of that maintenance.
• Heard a brief update about on ongoing dispute over a turnaround in the Buena Vista subdivision near Kendallville. Smith said not much has transpired since his last update, but he is moving forward with review of one parcel that could be utilized for the county to establish a turnaround and will speak with Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton about drainage.
