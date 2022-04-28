LIGONIER — Three local businesses in Ligonier got a helpful hand from the city in the past couple years that allowed them to expand their operations.
The Ligonier City Council gave approval at Monday night’s meeting for manufacturers Carlex Glass America LLC, WTL Properties LLC and waste transfer station, West Noble Waste Recovery for their compliance with the tax abatements they received in the past.
Carlex Glass America is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, and has a plant located on U.S. 6 in Ligonier. The company’s tax break was for its subsidiary, Guardian Automotive Products, and included two separate abatements for expanding its building and purchasing new machinery and equipment.
The company invested $3 million to expand its building while the purchases of new equipment was $5 million. Both tax breaks were for 10 years. It employed 277 people who made an average of $42,505 and hired an additional 58 employees with an average salary of $38,500.
Under both abatements, The building expansion gave the company $550,055 in tax savings over the 10-year period and $340,899 in savings for the machinery and equipment.
The company started the expansion in March 2012 and completed it by the end of 2013.
WTL Properties is located on Gerber Street in the city and got approved for a 10 year abatement in 2012 and spent $2 million to make “improvements to existing building along with a significance expansion to the same building.”
It hired 68 new employees with an average annual pay of $85,191. The improvements for the building were completed by November 2012. WTL’s abatements is rolling off this year.
West Noble Waste Recovery received a 10-year abatement in 2019 to build its waste transfer station, maintenance garage and scale house. Owner Dan Stuckman was able to complete the building by September 2021. The abatement plans to roll off in 2029.
In other business, the council discussed the progress being made on the old fire station building and the Community Foundation of Noble County planning to move in.
City Attorney Jack Birch said at the meeting the city is getting closer to an agreement with the foundation and will begin the process of the agreement soon. Foundation members did a walk through of the building last week and found the station met their needs for a building.
