KENDALLVILLE — Since the building that once housed LSC Communications shut down in December 2020, the issue at hand has been finding a new company to occupy it.
The building is 300,000 square feet and the major challenge is finding someone with enough capital and equipment to fill it entirely.
Noble County has seen most of its industrial property sold and is now at a point where there isn’t much left available for employers to move into.
Kendallville especially has seen its industrial space at nearly max capacity, with the LSC plant, formerly known as Courier, representing one big vacancy, with emphasis on the “big.”
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said there has been lots of interest in the former Courier building but some recent inquiries didn’t work out.
“We’ve had about three to four potential buyers who were interested but those ended up falling through and they walked away,” she said.
One of the turn offs among those past leads were that the building has too much space, and that the building is landlocked and doesn’t have space to do outside storage.
Handshoe’s hopeful there will be an industry that comes in to fill the space and is confident it will occur in the near future due to the current state of real estate across the country, which has seen a boom during the pandemic.
She noted the city does have green space in the industrial park that is available for new construction, but otherwise all the other buildings at the park are filled.
“We have looked at possibly taking green space around the city and making that available for industry,” she said.
The city is currently having a industrial shell building constructed at the corner of Ohio Street and Weston Avenue to help create more industrial space.
That shell building, when constructed, will be 75,000 square feet, as most companies are aiming in the 75,000-100,000 square foot category when seeking new buildings.
Another difficulty the city is running into regarding the former Courier building is that potential buyers have become more hesitant about big investments.
She believes this hesitancy towards investment can be due to the political climate in the United States and the state of the economy.
Buyers who have shown in the interest in the property turned away because they want to have more space that is spread out rather than be confined to the tight areas of the East Industrial Park.
“This is a challenge we are trying to address,” she said. “The market for industrial got hot last year, but now it has dwindled a bit since then.”
She said major industries have been looking at consolidation and have become more nervous about investing in recent years in result.
She argues it’s not always easy to attract new business and that not everyone is fond of having so much industry in one place.
“Economic development has changed so much since I first got into office,” she said.
She hopes to continue working with the county and the four-county region to attract and retain industry.
“I have to give some credit to Gary Gatman and the Noble County EDC who have helped us with those efforts over the years,” she said.
