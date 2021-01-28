KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Fire Department spent a lot more time on scene in 2020.
The department responded to nearly 1,000 calls last year, with the total number of incidents rising about 45% compared to 2019.
That change was driven by a change in policy under first-year Chief Jeremy McKinley, with firefighters now responding to significantly more medical assists than they had in previous years.
In the fire department annual report, which was delivered to the Kendallville City Council earlier this month, McKinley reported his staff responded to 918 incidents in 2020, a sharp increase from 631 incidents the year prior.
Like most years, the vast majority of those responses were medical runs — 628 of them — accounting for 68.4% of the total annual run volume.
But that number was elevated even from 2019, when the department went on 319 medical runs, about 51% of last year’s volume.
McKinley, who took over the department at the start of 2020 from longtime Fire Chief Mike Riehm after his retirement, came from an EMS background and set up the fire department to get out on more medical calls to assist, if needed.
“I changed the response when I came in Jan. 1 of 2020,” McKinley said. “For the last few years the previous chief really limited what we went on for medic assist runs and it was only just a few. Jan. 1 I pushed to the high priorities, chest pains, shortness of breath, stroke, unconscious, we changed the priority response and we’ve been going on more medical calls.”
McKinley said that change helps keep firefighters engaged during the day and support medical responders, but it also keeps up visibility in the community so that people see and can interact with its city firefighters.
The increase in medical runs helped keep firefighters occupied as McKinley said other run volume was down, especially during the statewide stay-at-home order and even for a period after.
With fewer people at work when some businesses were shuttered and fewer people on the road overall, that cut down on runs for things like industrial alarms and car accidents.
“At the first of the year when COVID hit and everybody was kind of isolated and not going to work, the run volumes everywhere decreased significantly,” McKinley said. “We were maybe two runs a week, and when the governor started opening up then it started getting busy. We had a slow year but we kind of made up for it on medical calls.”
The department did respond to more fire calls in 2020 than in 2019, 69 compared to 54 in 2019, with 11 structure fires, 19 grass fires, 10 outdoor trash fires, eight contained trash fires and seven vehicle fires, with the remainder spread among other smaller categories.
Of the medical runs, 554 were medical assists, with 38 motor vehicle accidents with injury and responses to 25 accidents with no initial reported injuries.
Public service calls (87), false alarms (68) and hazardous condition calls (37) were the other three top categories on the year.
Wednesday was the busiest day for the fire department during 2020, with more than 155 incidents handled on hump day. Tuesday and Monday were the next busiest days, with the end of the week and weekends having fewer response calls.
As for time of day, the early evening remains the busiest time of day for the fire department with the highest percentage of calls occurring between 5-7 p.m. The noon hour also typically generates more calls than other times, with the overnight hours naturally having fewer incidents as most people are home sleeping.
Response times for Kendallville Fire Department remain sharp, with units on scene typically in less than five minutes, with three and four minutes being the most common response times.
Longer response times are generally when firefighters have to travel out farther from base, especially for calls up in Wayne Township toward areas like Cree Lake.
In total, 84% of responses were within the city limits, with just shy of 10% in unincorporated Wayne Township, about 4.5% in Allen Township and just over a dozen responses to Orange and Jefferson townships.
With most of the runs in the city and firefighters responding from two stations — one on Drake Road and the other on U.S. 6 — the fire department gets to most sites in an average of about 3 minutes, McKinley said. National averages are around 8 minutes, so Kendallville continues to get on scene quick.
“Our response times are fantastic in this community and that includes Wayne township,” McKinley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.