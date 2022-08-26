ALBION — With new administrators comes new changes.
Central Noble Community School Corporation saw the exit of three administrators this year including Superintendent Troy Gaff, who is now the principal of Prairie Heights Elementary, Central Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper, who left to become an education consultant and is running for a school board seat, and Central Noble Primary Principal Robby Morgan, who has now stepped up to the superintendent’s office.
With Morgan becoming superintendent, the school welcomed two new principals, Brad Targgart at the primary school and Barry Younghans at the elementary.
Younghans came from Goshen Community Schools and Targgart came from Lakeland Intermediate School where he served as principal.
Targgart said coming to Central Noble has been one of the easiest transitions since he started at the school.
“Everyone here is great. We’re glad to see we are back to normal this year, we took the little things we had for granted,” Targgart said.
He was looking for a school that was smaller and different. Lakeland Schools have gone through consolidation and moved students into other buildings resulting in larger class sizes.
He loved that Central Noble has a lot of community involvement and hopes to continue the things they do throughout the school year.
“At Lakeland, I had moved from a small building to a larger building, making it harder to know the students at the school,” he said. “I’m hoping to make the Primary School the spotlight of our corporation.”
Younghans shared similar sentiment being he came from Goshen, where the high school has nearly 2,000 students.
He is much further into his education career and doesn’t plan to spend many years at Central Noble. He found it more difficult to create relationships with his students at Goshen due to its large size and wanted to go somewhere smaller so he could create those lasting relationships.
“I want to be able to have an interest in them and be a part of their learning experience,” he said.
He wants to focus on classroom instruction and monitoring student learning to see how they progress during the year.
The elementary school plans to continue with doing project based learning and keep students engaged.
He hopes to see students perform well and his driving force will be evaluating classroom instruction to ensure quality teaching is occurring on a daily basis.
“The staff here is great, they’re very passionate about teaching and their students,” he said.
Central Noble hopes to make its corporation a family friendly environment. As the school’s new superintendent, Morgan wants to put a focus on building relationships with families and the community.
When it comes to academics, the school implemented a new curriculum last year called Amplify, which is a program that focuses on the science of reading.
Morgan said their numbers with kindergartners were very good and that their first grade teachers were impressed with how well students can read.
“This program has really helped us and has our teachers on the same page,” he added.
Another benefit Central Noble has is many of its faculty and staff are alums. Morgan said about 70% of its staff are Central Noble graduates and that it helps having people who know the community and the school.
Many of the teachers and administrators have strong ties to the school and know people who have attended Central Noble.
The one challenge the community and the school are facing is that the area is not seeing lots of growth.
Morgan said Central Noble is at a standstill and have seen families with kids move out of the community.
The major issues in Albion is there is not enough housing available and not much being built.
He said the issue is getting people to move her because there is no available housing in the area.
“Many towns like ours are maxed out. We have met with the Albion Town Manager and doing research to help find solutions to get more housing in our community,” he added.
They find that many people who work in the community end up commuting to the town since they can’t housing. Central Noble is not alone, many rural schools have seen population and enrollment declines from some time and are facing issues with housing shortages.
He argues Central Noble wouldn’t be able to sustain a large drop in enrollment and would result in losing state funding, which is tied to school enrollment numbers.
He hopes they can find solutions to the issue and persuade graduates to come back to the community after graduating.
One solutions they’ve looked at is marketing. Targgart said he hopes they can market the heck out of their school and show people what Central Noble has to offer.
Ashley Vice, assistant principal at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School, said their focus at her school is opening doors to opportunities for its students. She wants to help them get to graduation and help them become successful in the future.
The high school offers programs like Future Farmers of America, which teaches students about agriculture and can attend Impact Institute, which is a vocational school that teaches students different trades.
“We want them to find success outside of our school and hopefully come back to work in our community,” she said.
