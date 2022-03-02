ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corp. is stepping up and taking action against vaping manufacturers.
Superintendent Troy Gaff told members of the board of education during its Feb. 21 meeting that the school would be joining a national lawsuit against vaping company Juul as a mass tort claim, in which multiple plaintiffs can file suit against one or more parties in civil court.
Plaintiffs who suffer physical or financial damages due to negligence from a large company often file mass torts.
The school joins a lawsuit started back on Oct. 2, 2019, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He said there are about 18 other school districts from across the country who have joined the lawsuit.
According to the court’s website, the case alleges that “Juul Labs, Inc. has marketed its JUUL nicotine delivery products in a manner designed to attract minors, that JLI’s marketing misrepresents or omits that JUUL products are more potent and addictive than cigarettes, that JUUL products are defective and unreasonably dangerous due to their attractiveness to minors, and that JLI promotes nicotine addiction.”
“The e-cigarette industry has made a huge impact on students and their health,” Gaff said. “The amount of time we have to spend on this issue and students vaping in school has put a burden on us as a school.”
One of the major criticisms of vaping companies like Juul is how they market their products. Critics, along with Gaff, argue that Juul markets its vaping devices towards teenagers by making it appealing. This includes having different flavors and designing them to look like flash drives so it’s easy for teens to carry and hide.
Vaping was a hot topic for Indiana legislators two years ago, but state lawmakers stopped short of taking actions like banning flavored vapes and other measures aimed at putting a bigger dent into the youth vaping problem.
Gaff said the school is seeing the ongoing effect of the company’s marketing techniques on teens use of the products.
“It comes in so many different forms, shapes and sizes and continues to make it more difficult to adapt,” he said. “We hope we can have the means to get in front of it.”
The school could be rewarded a settlement if the case falls in the favor of the plaintiffs. He said a financial settlement could be involved and they could use it to find solutions to combating vape use in its schools.
“We could also find new resources on how to reduce vape usage amongst students,” he said.
He hopes the ideal setting for them is to hold Juul accountable to what they have done to young people and students at Central Noble.
“There is still limited information about how vaping effects people’s health and we’re still figuring out what the long term effects will look like among teenagers,” he said.
