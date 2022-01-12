LAGRANGE — Lakeland School District board members Monday night started hearing from experts about issuing a new nearly $8 million bond that would be used to pay for improvements at four of the school district’s five buildings.
According to Eric Long, a bond consultant with the Indianapolis firm of Ice Miller, a bond could be issued as early as March, and that money raised by that bond in hand by May. That money would then be used to pay for improvements to roof and heating and cooling systems for the Jr./Sr. high school, the intermediate school, the primary school, and roof repairs at the Lima-Brighton school.
The board is looking to raise about $7.8 million to pay for those construction projects.
The school properties said Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker, are in good shape, but many of those items slated for updates are nearing the end of their expected lives.
The proposed updates were described to the board by Dana Wannemacher, president of the Fort Wayne-based architecture and engineering firm of Barton Coe Vilamaa, the project’s designers. He described this work as an attempt to “maximize the corporation’s money.
“Most of the people will never see it,” he said of the proposed changes to the four school buildings. “They’ll feel it, and never know we were there.”
Wannemacher and several of his associates walked through the school corporation’s buildings last year, compiling a list of systems they believed needed to either be replaced or updated.
Long said once the bond process is underway, the building project could go to bid as early as April. But Wannemacher added that thanks to supply chain issues, it would be hard to predict when construction could start, and harder yet to say when it would be finished.
“It all depends on what it is,” he said. “With heating and cooling stuff, we’re going to look for ways to do that work through the school year, spread it out in smaller pieces. That tends to be more economical.”
Still, Wannemacher said, the time required to ship some materials to the job site has changed dramatically in the last year or two.
“It use to take sixteen weeks to get some of the unit ventilators we’re talking about. Now that’s up to 20 to 24 weeks,” he explained. “When you think you know what’s not coming, it shows up and something new is now on backorder.”
Wannemacher said it’s become harder to obtain certain building materials in a timely matter.
“Certain roofing, membranes, and insulation are literally pushing out to eight to ten months,” he explained.
Baker also announced that in guidance with the new Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the school is shortening the time it will require a student who tests positive and shows symptoms of COVID-19 to quarantine, from ten days down to five days, providing that child has been fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours. That student will be required to wear a mask in classrooms and the hallway for five days following his or her return to school.
“From what they’re saying, after five days of being quarantined, you’re not infectious anymore,” Baker added. “I believe we should bring our students back into school and let them learn.”
In other matters, the school board accepted the resignation of corporate Treasurer and Business Manager Kirby Doidge, and approved the hiring of LaGrange County Treasurer Jamesi Lemon to fill that role. Doidge has already left the school district and accepted a new job in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Lemon announced this week that she was resigned from her elected office to take the Lakeland job. Lemon attended Monday night’s meeting. She starts her new position on Monday.
The board approved the resignation of Lorren Bordine as the 8th-grade girls’ basketball coach and the resignation of Melissa Bateman as the 6th-grade girls’ basketball coach. The board also approved the resignation of Sarah Zubke as the special education teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school.
The board also approved hiring Rachel Huppenthal as the new 6th-grade girls’ basketball coach, and Paul Sturdivant as the 8th-grade girls’ basketball coach. Andrew Barrand will serve as a 6th-grade girls’ basketball coach as well. The board also hired Estela Castro and June Wood as bus drivers for the school corporation. The board also agreed to allow Richardo Canedo to volunteer as the 8th-grade girls’ basketball coach, and Andrea Yoder to volunteer as the 6th-grade girls’ basketball coach.
Brittany Rettig was hired as a new special education paraprofessional at the Jr./Sr. high school.
Board members voted to keep the stipend paid board members for their service at $2,000 a year.
The board also reorganized itself, electing Brett Bateman as its new president. He replaces David Larimer in that position, who said last month he intends to step down from his seat on the board at the end of this year. Derrick Sherck was elected the board vice-president and Rob West its secretary.
