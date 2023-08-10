SHIPSHEWANA – At 7:54 p.m. on August 3, Shipshewana firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire at N 4220 S.R. 5.
The large fire would be extinguished in just over an hour. There were no injuries.
The Shipshewana Fire Department had the fastest response time, arriving on scene at 8 p.m. Several trucks from LaGrange, Howe and Middlebury also responded.
By the time the first firefighters arrived, the barn was already nearly completely engulfed. The barn held chickens and a large amount of hay. The exact cause is still being investigated.
Shipshewana’s department expressed its appreciation for the collaboration and quick response times of other departments.
{p dir=”ltr”}Responding departments were able to isolate the barn fire, and not allow it to spread to nearby structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.