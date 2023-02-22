2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Mitchell C. Burdette, 30, of the 4500 block of North C.R. 500W, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Monday at Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging informatioln provided. Burdette was held without bond.
Joseph C. Jacobs Jr., 47, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.