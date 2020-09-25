KENDALLVILLE — As Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts restrictions today for Stage 5 of the “Back on Track Indiana” reopening, local restaurant owners and employees are glad to see seating capacity back to normal.
That doesn’t mean everything is back to normal.
The mandate for wearing masks will remain until at least Oct. 17, and social distancing remains in place.
Pizza Forum owner Kyle Baker said most of his business is carryout orders but in recent weeks, he’s had a “soft dine-in” option. Customers order at the counter and get their food in to-go containers but may choose to eat in the dining room until it is half-capacity. No servers wait on customers or come into contact with dirty dishes.
“We won’t do full service dining until the mask mandate is gone,” Baker said. “We’re not going to change things until things get back to normal.”
The Albion Pizza Depot is looking forward to the increased seating, employee Tammy Garrett said. Employees had removed some tables to reduce the dining room capacity and social distanced the remaining tables.
“Now we can put back everything the way it was,” Garrett said, “All workers will still wear masks and social distance from customers.”
General manager C.J. Lay of One10 West Main, a restaurant with an upscale menu in Albion, said he didn’t move furniture to reduce capacity. Instead, he chose to hold tables with a “Reserved” sign in between the tables used for seating to reduce capacity and enable social distancing.
The restaurant has operated at half capacity in the dining room, along with online ordering and curbside pickup.
The curbside service has done so well that Lay said it will continue after the pandemic has come and gone.
“We’re doing even better than last year,” he said.
Customers have learned some lessons, too, during the pandemic.
“With COVID, they learned they don’t have to go to bigger cities to get good food,” Lay said. “They can find good food locally.”
Lay predicts the restaurant industry will see some changes caused by the pandemic that will likely become permanent. The extensive cleaning and sanitizer will likely remain as requirements. Lay wore a giraffe mask for this interview and said he has a variety of styles for work. He predicts that the requirement for wearing gloves will be another lasting change.
“You can guarantee that gloves will be standard. Kitchen workers always had to wear gloves. Servers were not required to wear gloves before,” he said. “And masks — I hate them — but they make sense during flu season.”
