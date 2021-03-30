KENDALLVILLE — Brittany Mazzola Leath’s passions for yoga, books and reading, and physical fitness all came together in 2019 when she became the adult services assistant at Kendallville Public Library.
“Everything aligned,” she said.
It wasn’t long before Mazzola Leath developed basic yoga and barre classes for adult patrons at the library.
Little did she know, however, that a few months later she’d be doing many of her classes online for a virtual audience.
Mazzola Leath leads yoga classes, called Flow, every Monday at 5:30 p.m., and barre classes every Thursday at noon. She will start classes soon at The Community Learning Center and continues to teach in Fort Wayne.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her classes transitioned from in-person to online sessions on the library’s Facebook pages. In-person class registration is on the library’s website. Anyone may join the online Facebook class, which livestream on the Kendallville Public Library page.
“The library (class) is the basic level,” she said. “We use a chair as the only equipment. Any age is welcome, from 18 to 70. We do squats, leg lifts and calf raises.”
Individuals can do the exercises with full range of motion or they can do whatever is comfortable. The library has yoga mats available for check-out from its Things Collection. While most of her students are women, men are also welcome to join her classes.
“It’s a no-judgment zone,” she added.
Mazzola Leath is a certified yoga and barre instructor for all levels at a Fort Wayne studio. Barre fitness classes blend yoga, Pilates and cardio exercises.
“I’ve always loved fitness classes,” she said. “Online is just the icing on the cake.”
Being forced to take her classes online because of the pandemic had one unexpected consequence — she improved her own practice of yoga and barre because she could see herself on the computer screen and correct her form.
The online classes offered another advantage. Library patrons can watch the workout multiple times whenever it’s convenient for them. Students who are serious about the exercises often contact her for more advanced instruction after doing the basics in the library class.
“People tell me all the time that they like the video and do it several times,” she said. “It’s 100% helpful to people. You do what you can.”
Mazzola Leath doesn’t see the online platform as a permanent avenue for the exercise classes, but it will likely continue as an option even after in-person classes become the norm again.
Mazzola Leath believes yoga and barre exercises can help people cope with burnout and the mental stress of the pandemic.
A teacher for 10 years, she turned to yoga and barre to manage burnout and quickly progressed to a career change.
“I got certification in January 2020 and by March, the whole world changed,” she said.
Mazzola Leath has worked with Noble County’s suicide prevention organization to promote yoga and barre as a method of coping with the isolation that people are feeling because of quarantines, virtual learning and lockdowns.
Her practice of yoga and barre has helped center Mazzola Leath for other life decisions, too. She got married In October in a socially distanced, masked-up wedding, with the food and the dancing in different rooms.
“It was a hard choice,” she said, “But I didn’t want to put life on hold.”
