LAGRANGE — After years of talking about improving the parking lot of the Council on Aging property, the LaGrange County Commissioners Tuesday morning got out their checkbook and approved a plan to pave that parking lot.
The commissioners agreed to give the COA $45,000 toward that project. Cheri Perkins, the COA executive director, said her organization received a grant for $25,000 that also will be put toward the paving project.
Perkins told the commissioners how she’s hoped to get the lot paved for years, and had once include that project in a larger plan to make several improvements to the COA building on East Central Avenue in LaGrange. But bids on that project came in far over the plan’s preliminary estimates, prompting several projects, like paving the parking lot, to be pushed aside.
The LaGrange County Area Transit, a public transportation company owned and operated by the COA, parks its fleet of vehicles in the lot behind the COA building.
Perkins told the commissioners she’s already talked with several area contractors and received bids. She expects to have the work on the lot completed before winter.
In other business, the commissioners gave their approval to LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office plan to switch providers for the equipment needed to operate the LaGrange County Jail’s work release program.
Inmates on the work release program must wear a special GPS enabled tracking device on their ankle while out of the jail. LaGrange County Sheriff said switching to a new vendor will allow the sheriff’s office to upgrade the technology used by the program to keep track of those inmates. The new equipment will allow jailers to monitor work release inmates in real time, something the old equipment did not do.
Campos said his department will end its agreement with Securus later this year and establish a new work release monitoring equipment agreement with Attenti.
The commissioners also said yes to a Planning Department request to purchase a new mid size SUV. The commissioners approved spending $27,428 of Planning Department funds to purchase a new Dodge Durango from Shepherd’s Auto of Auburn.
The commissioners also approved a request to rezone 43 acres inside Wolcottville’s town limits from S1 to A1.
Log In
