Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked in the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Randall L. Katz, 54, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a hold order issued by the prosecutor. No bond information provided.
Roger V. Rice, 49, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance. Rice was held without bond.
James L. Severit, 41, of the 1500 block of East Kiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Severit was held without bond.
Joshua P. Venzke, 34, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Venzke was held without bond.
Steven R. Fulk, 62, of the 1200 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Fulk was released on his own recognizance.
Ryan N. Hall, 28, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was booked at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Travis M. Hensley, 28, of the 200 block of Penrose Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Hensley was held on $2,500 bond.
Kasey J. Michels, 39, of the 400 block of Pleasant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Michels was held on $2,500 bond.
Mario Pizana Sr., 58, of the 900 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:25 Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Pizana was held without bond.
Lena D. Williams, 48, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held on $1,000 bond.
Bradley M. Bender, 35, of the 500 block of Baker Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Bender was also held on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Bender was held without bond.
Baily Q. Reichert, 23, of the 1800 block of North Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Reichert was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.