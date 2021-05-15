AVILLA — A long-awaited parking lot expansion at the Avilla branch of the Noble County Public Library is finished, but work remains on the adjoining dog park.
NCPL library board members took a look at the new parking space after their meeting Thursday night at the Avilla location.
Executive Director Sandy Petrie said dog park organizers are still fundraising for items such as fencing for the dog park. The library has installed the accessibility ramp from the new parking space to the library.
Board members also examined the high retaining wall on the Avilla library’s northeast side to consider what safety measures could be used to lessen the risk of injury if someone is tempted to scale the wall.
Petrie said she is gathering specifications to repair the back parking lot at the Albion branch, which hosted the county’s vaccine clinic since December. She expects to get quotes for the repairs once she knows what is needed.
The library offered the Albion library as a centralized site for the vaccine clinic with the advantage of separate entrances, adequate space and being able to leave equipment in place every day. However, the parking lot took a beating from harsh winter conditions and the heavy traffic to the clinic. County officials helped the library with emergency repairs earlier in the spring.
The parking lots at Cromwell and Avilla need to be sealed and restriped, Petrie said.
Petrie acknowledged the sudden death of longtime Ligonier Public Library director Jerry Nesbitt. She and Kendallville Public Library executive director Katie Mullins have offered their help and support to Ligonier interim director Angie Scott during the Ligonier library’s time of mourning and transition in the coming months.
The board spent its remaining time discussing language changes in a first reading of policy updates, especially meeting room use and how and when to conduct meetings online.
The board will consider how to clarify hiring and termination practices with a balance between the board and the executive director. Petrie said the Indiana Library Federation and Indiana state code provides guidance, but there are discrepancies in the state law, State Board of Accounts rules and the federation’s policies.
The board is on the road again next month, with the June 10 meeting at 6 p.m. at the Cromwell branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.