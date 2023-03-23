LIGONIER — Ligonier residents will have to work around a major paving project on Main Street this summer, funded by a Community Crossings grant.
Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn reminded board of works members Earle Franklin and Tom Janes that bids for the project will be opened Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m., with the awarding of the bids in a special meeting Thursday, March 30, at 11 a.m.
Main Street will be milled and repaved nearly its entire length, from Union Street on the south end to Lincolnway West on the north end. Construction is expected to start in June and be finished by sometime in the fall.
The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival on Labor Day weekend could be affected by the project’s progress.
In other business, Earle Franklin said that LigTel’s new building in downtown Ligonier will receive its certificate of occupancy on a tentative date of March 28.
Franklin, the city’s building inspector as well as a board of works member, said the interior of LigTel’s current building will be remodeled after some operations are moved to the new building.
Janes and Franklin also approved the purchase of new computers for the city’s police squad cars for $21,543.73, already in the budget. The new computers will replace devices installed in 2018.
The board also granted a wage increase of $1 per hour for a park employee that had successfully completed his 90-day probationary period.
The Ligonier City Council met in special session Tuesday night to receive information about design options for the new fountain in Wood Triangle Park.
Jason Becker of Countryscapes presented a variety of photos illustrating various features that could be incorporated into a custom-designed fountain.
The council appointed an advisory committee to review the various elements and make a recommendation on what features should be included by the April 10 council meeting. The advisory committee includes council members Chris Fought and Matt Kreager, clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn, David Cisney and Chera Nelson Herrera.
(0) comments
