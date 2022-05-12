AVILLA — A new trail line is proposed to expand the Fishing Line trail all the way to Avilla.
Residents from the town gathered at the Noble County Public Library’s Avilla location Tuesday night for Noble Trail’s community meeting where they discussed the proposed extension of the Fishing Line Trail that currently goes from Rome City to Kendallville into Avilla.
Noble Trail’s Secretary Scott Allen presented maps of what the proposed trail line would look like. He said the line from Avilla to Kendallville would be 5.15 miles in length and would allow town residents to use the Fishing Line trail without having to travel to Kendallville or Rome City, which they currently have to do.
“We’re looking to have a complete trail from Kendallville all the way to Avilla,” he said to attendees. “I’m tired of having to drive to Rome City to to use the trail to get to Kendallville.”
The trail line would cross State Road 3, therefore having to create alternative routes for people to use to avoid crossing the road. The organization’s map shows alternative routes near State Road 3 that people can use to cross it.
He said having people try to cross State Road 3 would the hardest and potentially dangerous part of the trail.
“Building a bridge above State Road 3 would be expensive. The better and safer option would be to cross County Road 1000 East or Allen Chapel Road,” he said.
It would create a safe option for pedestrians and cyclists to cross separately from traffic.
In order to move forward with the project, he told attendees they will have to get public input on it first and get assistance through donors primarily in Kendallville.
During the meeting, a local resident spoke to Allen about concerns he had about people using the current Fishing Line trail trespassing on his property, chasing his livestock and harassing them and riding all-terrain vehicles on the trail, which is illegal.
“I’ve seen people at night racing motorcycles down the trail and people littering and letting their dogs loose along it,” the resident said. “My main issue is with people going off the trail and leaving trash behind.”
Allen responded saying they have been doing their best trying to clean up trash and litter for years and hold clean up days throughout the year.
“We have the local Rotary Club that helps clean up trash,” he said. “We encourage people who are having these issues to contact police. They have permission to patrol near the trails and issue citations to people.”
He told the resident that’s one of the first times he’s heard complaints about people using ATVs or motorcycles on the trail and that Noble Trails doesn’t encourage nor condone those things.
He believes with more people using the trails, there will be more eyes who can catch people violating the trail’s rules and report them to police.
Allen told attendees there is currently no cost estimates for the project due to the changing costs of building materials.
“We’ll do as much as we can ourselves like leveling out the ground and putting stones down, but we’ll need contractors to put down asphalt or concrete in that area,” he said.
