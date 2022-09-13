LIGONIER — Theater departments from four area high schools will present a cooperative production of an original play by Tony Howell.
“I Do. But He Won’t” will take the stage Thursday at 7 p.m. at East Noble High school; Saturday at 7 p.m. at West Noble High School; Sunday at 2 p.m. at Garrett High School; and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Central Noble High School.
Four families, two weekends, one church, lots of laughs.
Each school is one of the four families in this 70-minute comedy, presenting the chaos of a double-booked wedding day.
All tickets are $5 each, with the box office money going to the host school. Audience members may attend all four performances to see how the show changes in each new space, or attend the performance closest to them.
Theatre33 at West Noble has announced shows remaining in its season. S.C.E.N.E. Camp for grades 3-8, will be in mid-November, with the date to be announced. “Little Shop of Horrors” is onstage Jan. 27-29, 2023, and the spring play, “Don’t Drink the Water by Woody Allen is on April 21-22-23, 2023.
