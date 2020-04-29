KENDALLVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic is delaying many things, but the Kendallville streetscape project isn’t one of them.
In fact, during a downtown business owner Zoom meeting Monday night, construction managers said paint marking should happen by the end of the week.
The project, Andi Adams of Crosby Excavating said, will happen in seven phases.
Construction will begin on the north side of William Street near the popcorn stand and then will begin on the west side of Main Street, moving north from Rush Street to approximately Harris Street.
Then, construction will snake around, continuing south along the east side of Main Street until reaching Rush Street.
Each phase should take about three to four weeks, Adams said, with the next beginning when the previous is about 85% finished.
The current plan is for everything to wrap up around the end of October.
Nathan Deig of project architecture firm Jones Petrie Rafinski summarized the project scope for business owners tuning in.
Concrete, trees, lights and electrical hookups will all be improved, Deig said, when the project is done.
The existing trees along Main Street now will be removed for new tree space, and instead of a fence around the tree, they will be surrounded by a metal tree grate on the ground.
Those grates will grant pedestrians a wider walkway, Deig said.
Streetlamps will be improved, too, having one light reaching over the road and another shorter light on the same pole facing the opposite direction over the sidewalk.
New curbs will line the street, and corners will have ADA accessible ramps. Decorative concrete will replace what project managers thought would originally be brick pavers, too.
Some businesses that had a lip or step on the concrete outside their front doors might get an update with a flush entry.
Electrical upgrades will let festivals and street events access a power hookup space, as well.
But, before construction on any of that begins, Adams said work areas have to be marked first, which could be happening any time from today to Friday.
After gas and water lines and project details are marked, saw cutting will happen, which is when a line is cut in the asphalt in the road, separating the streetscape project from the roadway.
“It does make a mess when he does cut it,” Adams said.
That saw cutting should start sometime next week, Adams said, and will progress about a block per day.
After that, west Main Street lights will start to come down, then the east side.
Then, concrete will start to come up.
“Just be aware, it will be loud, noisy and dirty for a little while,” Adams told the business owners.
While describing the progress, project managers reassured business owners that they’ll do everything they can to maintain access to storefronts.
Through it all, Andy Schenkel of Malott Contracting — the contractor that won the $1.31 million project — told owners to be sure their hours are posted on their doors and to keep up communication with him, since he will be on the job site during construction.
Schenkel also stressed the project’s phases are ordered so that an entire block on both sides of Main Street won’t be worked on at the same time.
Kendallville has been planning the downtown makeover for years, but the project was repeatedly been delayed by failures to secure a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs.
After five failed attempts, the city finally in August was awarded in the big state grant for the work.
The project has been in final design and bidding since then. When bids were opened earlier this year, the total price tag on the project was $1.71 million, over the engineer’s estimate of $1.37 million.
The city worked with Malott to pare down the price, including doing some of the work in-house with the water department and swapping out some materials for cheaper options.
In total, the city got the price down to $1.31 million, but that currently doesn’t include a final leg of the streetscape work from Harris Street all the way to the railroad tracks.
That final section with a price tag of about $123,000 extra, is being held out for now, although the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has indicated it does want to front the money for that work and add it on to the project this summer.
That board is waiting on a combination and expansion of its tax-increment financing districts, which, if completed, would give it access to more money and thus the ability to fund the final part of the project.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
