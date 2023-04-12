FORT WAYNE — The six-county area will pick up nearly $10 million in grant dollars to help with road repairs thanks to the latest disbursement from the state's Community Crossings grant program.
Twelve county highway departments and municipalities were awarded grants in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties for a grand total of $9,945,787.25.
That included eight maximum $1 million grants to communities in the northeast corner.
For a town like Fremont, which received $1 million, the program has been a godsend. For the amount the town used to spend, it now gets to use that amount toward the 25% local match, making its money go a long way toward making needed repairs and work.
"We're super excited. Thank goodness they have that program in place," said Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons. "We would not be able to get the work done that we can today."
The state handed out a grand total of $133.4 million in its first grant award of 2023, with 224 cities, towns and counties receiving funding. Since being created in 2016, the program has provided more than $1.27 billion in grants.
The local total grant award this spring was similar to the December 2022 award cycle, when local counties received about $10.4 million.
This time around, the Indiana Department of Transportation dished out several max awards, with $1 million grants going to Allen County, Churubusco, Fort Wayne, Fremont, Noble County, Steuben County, Topeka and Whitley County.
The other four grants awarded included $7534,357.75 for Albion, $550,429.50 for Woodburn, $450,000 for Ashley and $192,000 to Cromwell.
The state typically holds two annual calls for projects in Community Crossings, with a spring and fall disbursement. Communities can receive up to $1 million per calendar year, either all in one shot or in two separate awards adding up to the max.
Smaller rural counties and municipalities under 10,000 residents get 75% grant dollars for a 25% match, while larger communities receive the money on a 50/50 split.
The six-county area typically receives millions each cycle, which often fuels larger repaving projects on local roads and streets.
“The continued success of the Community Crossings program becomes more evident each year," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "Improving transportation infrastructure at the most local level makes communities that much more attractive for business and Hoosier families alike to connect and grow."
“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana's transportation network stronger,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”
Cromwell will use its funding to mill and pave Senior Way, Park Street, and Water Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.