AVILLA — The Sycamore Drain runs under Weimer Road, just to the west of S.R. 3.
Looking south from Weimer, the drain is clear and visible for more than 200 yards as it snakes its way into a line of woods. Looking north, the drain is visible for about 30 feet before vegetation blocks not only the line of sight, but the drain itself.
Blocked drains can lead to flooding issues.
Welcome to another nasty affect of COVID-19.
Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton has the equipment to remove the brush from the north side. He has the vans. He has the trailers. What he doesn’t have, and what he critically needs, is manpower.
The coronavirus has shut down work crews from the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility responsible for clearing brush from Noble County’s extensive drainage system.
Department of Correction officials in Indianapolis have not released the crews to return to county work. For Noble County, that’s two crews of six to eight inmates not working four days a week.
Sexton said he has been told by a prison official that a decision on when the crews will become available is expected to come down sometime this month. But Sexton said he has been hearing that for months now.
Sexton said the last time he had crews available was March 23.
Sexton guesstimated those crews would have cleared “a few miles” of brush from Noble County’s drainage system between late March and early July, smoothing the flow of water and preventing flooding.
Brush needs to be cleared before heavy equipment can dip out sediment to make the flow of water even more smooth. Once the brush is removed, the area is sprayed to slow its return.
Instead of getting better, the problem is mounting.
“The brush is getting worse,” Sexton said Tuesday. “We don’t have the crews because of COVID-19. We have quite a few drains with a significant amount of brush.”
Crews were able to clear the south side of the Sycamore Drain from Weimer Road before the coronavirus hit, but the north side remains a tangled mess of bushes, fallen trees and who knows what else.
Sexton pays the Department of Correction approximately $2 a foot to remove the brush. He said the price to have the work done commercially ranges anywhere from $5-$12 per foot.
That extra money has not been budgeted for. And it hasn’t been assessed to people who live in the drainage areas, either.
The drought the area is currently experiencing has prevented any flooding, but it won’t last forever. Sexton likened the situation to having a car with mechanical issues. You can park that car and then the problems are minimized.
“The minute you climb back into the car those issues are still there,” Sexton said.
Chain O’ Lakes work crews also remove beaver dams from area drains. Sexton estimated there are nearly 20 such dams currently blocking drains in Noble County.
“I don’t have people to dismantle them,” Sexton said.
Nick Busche of rural Albion has property in York Township which has been greatly impacted by work crews doing brush removal.
“Those crews do an incredible job,” Busche said. “The ditches were overflowing.”
Now, the part of the drain on his property where the crews have been is bone dry, he said. But where the crews haven’t been yet still has standing water because the flow is impeded by brush.
Sexton said he considers maintaining the county’s drains a huge chunk of his work obligation.
Not being able to maintain those drains through brush removal weighs heavily on his mind.
And it’s frustrating because prison officials have opened up work release, allowing inmates to leave the facility and intermingle with strangers and then return.
Comparatively, inmates on work crews, Sexton pointed out, are working outside in remote areas where their exposure to the virus is very low.
“How much safer could it be?” Sexton asked.
“I understand we have a very serious situation with the virus,” Sexton said. “I understand the Department of Correction has to be careful. (But) it is getting to the point where it’s getting very discouraging. I’m concerned.”
