Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Daniel J. Gebhart, 34, of the 200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a level 5 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Gebhart was held without bond.
Michael A. Hoffman, 51, of the 6600 block of North Brenda Lane, Muncie, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violators, a Level 6 felony. Hoffman was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad S. Troye, 45, of the 1900 block of West Tenth, Anderson, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Troye was held without bond.
Kyle L. Vaughn, 24, of the 1000 block of Grove Road, Quincy, Michigan, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 29, of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kilburn was held on $1,250 bond.
Kirsten L. Moser, 25, of the 11500 block of Westmont Court, Woodburn, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Moser was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary M. Sells, 38, of the 3300 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Sells was released on his own recognizance.
Gary K. Shelley, 54, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 900E, Howe, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Shelley was held without bond.
Paula J. Waddles, 50, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 8:17 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Christopher R. Hurd, 19, of the 600 block of North York Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Sunday by Albion police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Samantha L. Sipe, 33, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 750W, Muncie, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Sipe was held without bond.
Darrin E. Winebrenner, 19, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Sunday by Albion police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Winebrenner was released on his own recognizance.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Bonnie Hoff, 51, of the 3100 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was booked at 2:19 p.m. Friday on a return tor court order.
Ron Alone, 37, of the C.R. 66, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Sarah Russell, 53, of the 5200 block of Northport Road, Rome City, was booked at 7:30 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kenneth Jordan, 57, of the 200 block of First Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8 pm. by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Steven Davis, 25, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Davis posted bond and was released Saturday.
Corrinne Janda, 37, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
