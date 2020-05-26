Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Daniel L. Anway, 40, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Mark T. Boger Jr., 19, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Lori L. Hewitt, 49, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Hewitt was held on $2,500 bond.
Dustin E. Riehl, 22, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 300E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Leeya S. Robinson, 37, of the 3300 block of South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:21 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Garrett S. Wildey, 24, of the 300 block of East Jefferson Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Wildey was held without bond.
Brent N. Davidson, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Davidson posted $2,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Gelber D. Garcia Fabian, 26, of the 2300 block of South Main Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of reckless driving. No offense level provided. Fabian was held without bond.
Amber M. Tirmenstein, 37, of the 2200 block of Senior Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Tirmenstein was held without bond.
Tyler W. Tusing, 21, of the 11100 block of North C.R. 450W, Middlebury, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Tusing was held without bond.
Michael Villegas, 37, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Villegas was held without bond.
Chriistopher J. Arispe, 32, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV or V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Melinda J. DuBois, 41, of the 2300 block of South S.R. 109 Albion, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. DuBois was held on $2,500 bond.
Natasha L. Krieg, 32, of the 4400 block of North Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Krieg was held on $2,500 bond.
Chelsea L. Weeks, 37, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Weeks was held on $2,500 bond.
Travis L. Weeks, 38, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Weeks was held on $2,500 bond.
