CROMWELL — The Noble County Public Library board learned Thursday night that public libraries have difficulty in buying digital versions of books and audio books because major publishers have imposed tight restrictions on availability.
Director Sandy Petrie told the board that publishing companies are trying to protect profits with the reasoning that readers will buy more books if they can’t check it out at the local library.
“This is not beneficial to patrons,” Petrie said.
She said publishing companies have never sold or licensed digital copies in the same way they do print copies. Libraries are often required to pay several times the retail price for e-books and e-audiobooks, and are required to re-purchase popular titles every two years.
Libraries are now being limited to one electronic copy for several consortia of libraries, Petrie said, requiring libraries to share a single copy. Patrons are finding that titles are increasingly listed as “unavailable” because the time the materials can be offered is also limited.
Petrie said the publishers are mistaken in thinking that libraries hurt their profits.
“Many readers find new authors through their public libraries,” she said.
In other business, the board approved the acceptance of a deed for a 1,300 square-foot triangular piece of land from the Town of Avilla. The triangle is adjacent to the Avilla branch’s parking lot and near a dog park that’s being built.
Petrie said the additional land would add 16 spaces to the library parking lot.
The board approved its 2020 budget of $1,804,691. The budget must be submitted to the state within two days after approval.
The board reviewed a proposed change in the emergency closing policy and approved it on first reading, until absent board members have a chance to review it and make suggestions. It will be considered again at the Nov. 7 meeting.
