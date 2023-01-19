KENDALLVILLE — It's not unusual for students to head for the coast during spring break, but typically it's not for an educational science trip.
But a group of about a dozen East Noble advanced placement biology and chemistry students and science club members will be taking a trip to Gulf Coast of Florida to do so learning with Florida State University staff while soaking up the sun.
At Wednesday's East Noble School Board meeting at North Side Elementary, high school science teacher Mark Liepe pitched the trip to the board seeking their approval for the out-of-state, seven-day field trip to the Florida panhandle.
Students will be traveling to the Coastal and Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa Florida — about an hour south of the capital in Tallahassee — for some educational experiences with the FSU staff.
Liepe described the trip as "a little bit of research, a little bit of lecture, a little exploration."
Students will get a lab tour of the coastal and marine laboratory, go on a marsh walk where they will attempt to catch some native animals; a boat ride and trawl via pontoon that will including doing some water sampling and testing; doing sampling with the Apalachicola Bay Systems Initiative studying oyster populations; a lecture from professors and grad students talking about their research and projects; a night boat ride to experience the coast and its fauna at a different time of day; kayaking; and assisting with shoreline restoration work.
Liepe said FSU can tailor the program to whatever they want or need and that the coastal lab is usually used by graduate students, giving the high schoolers a unique opportunity to get hands-on with graduate-level science students.
"It's tailored to us specifically, it can be redesigned," Liepe said.
The trip will run March 26-April 1. Total cost per student will run about $600 for travel — they'll be renting and driving a 15-passenger van instead of taking a school mini bus — lodging, program fees and food.
Liepe and fellow science teacher Carissa Prater will supervise, with the possibility of a third staff member also going, he said.
The board unanimously approved the trip, clearing the way for students to head to the coast on their spring break.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Heard public comment from citizens.
Bret Carpenter of Kendallville shouted at board members about their public comment policy as well as curriculum challenge policy, claiming it protects teachers who he says are distributing obscene material to students. Carpenter also alleged the policy protects teachers who are "sexualizing students."
The board also heard from Ellie Shortridge, who read an anonymous letter she claimed was sent to her by a former East Noble parent. The parent said they were notified after a teacher discovered writing on the laptop that they were gay and also considering hurting themself. The student did attempt suicide and was injured. The parent expressed thanks that the school had alerted them and Shortridge said the incident was an example of why the school should provide support to LGBTQ+ students.
•Approved personnel changes including:
Resignations: Dave Baker, custodian at East Noble Middle School; Rachel Rhea, instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; William Burton, custodian at Rome City Elementary; Sydney Pucket, instructional assistant at ENMS.
Reassignment: Lyanne Lamb from six-hour instructional assistant to seven-hour instructional assistant at Wayne Center.
New hires: Jaycee Knafel, instructional assistant at ENMS; Marc Mattos, custodian at ENMS; Stacy Sexton, long-term temporary instructional assistant at the Alternative Learning Center; Amy Anders, instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Brooke Richison as head boys volleyball coach at East Noble High School; Katie Probst as assistant boys volleyball coach at ENHS.
• Approved updates to the East Noble High School handbook regarding student groups and clubs.
Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said there was some discrepancy between high school policy and school board policy, so the changes get both groups on the same page. Gremaux also noted that the school board does not review, approve or reject student clubs.
"Clubs are not a school board actionable items, however the policy that governs the requirements are the board's responsibility," she said.
• Appointed Dave Pine as the non-voting representative to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
• Met in its capacity as the East Noble Board of Finance. The board heard from Chief Finances and Operations Officer Brian Leitch that the district earned $386,566.49 in interest in 2022, the most he's seen during his tenure as the district's finance officer.
East Noble switched banks seeking better interest rates and the move paid off, Leitch said.
