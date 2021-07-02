KENDALLVILLE — After a pandemic-affected 2020 which saw 4-H activities continue in a modified fashion but without all of the other usual county fair trappings, this year’s week long festivities should look a lot more normal to attendees.
4-H has spread out a little more than usual and typical dates for some animal events have changed, but things will be returning to normal with animals staying the week in show barns.
As for the rest of the fair, that’s back too. Food. Rides. Fun. Grandstand events. All back.
B.A.J. Amusements will be bringing the carnival rides and games, with tickets available for $1 each or a 24-pack for $20. Wristbands will also be available daily, ranging in price from $15-$20 depending on the date and time.
There will be no gate fees at the fair this year, with free admission all week.
Pre-fair 4-H activities kick off this coming week, with the Noble County Community Fair officially running July 10-17.
Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule this year:
Monday, July 5
6:30 p.m. 10-year and graduating member recognition event, Noble County South Office Complex
Wednesday, July 7
7 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Revue, log cabin
Friday, July 9
Ice cream flavors of the day: raspberry and chocolate
8-9 a.m. — Project check-in
9 a.m. — Project judging begins
2-6 p.m. — Open class registration, Floral Hall
3-6 p.m. — Pre-Saturday judging check-in, log cabin and beef/dairy arena
Saturday, July 10
Ice cream flavors of the day: raspberry and chocolate
8-10 a.m. — Rabbit check-in
8-10 a.m. — Project check-in
9 a.m. — Open class registration, Floral Hall
10 a.m. — Harness racing, grandstand
10:30 a.m. — Project judging
12:30p.m. — Open class judging
2 p.m. — Pony racing, grandstands
2-6 p.m. — Llama/alpaca check-in
6 p.m.-Dairy cattle check-In
Sunday, July 11
Ice cream flavors of the day: salted caramel and toffee
9 a.m. — Alpaca Costume Show, beef/dairy arena
Noon — Rabbit Show, show arena
1 p.m. — Dairy show, beef/dairy arena
1 p.m. — Horse Pull, grandstand
3-6 p.m. — Horse and pony check-in
5 p.m. — Antique tractor parade, grandstand
7 p.m. — Swine carcass and gilt show, show arena
7p.m. — Vesper Service, activities pavilion
Monday, July 12 — Senior Citizen Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: blueberry and lemon
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Livestock check-in
8 a.m. to noon — Swine check-in
9 a.m. to noon — Poultry check-in
9 a.m. — Horse and pony show, halter/showmanship/trail/pleasure/reining, horse arena
9 a.m. — Senior activities, activities pavilion
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Merchants Building open
1 p.m. — Senior bingo, activities pavilion
2 p.m. — Dairy steer/feeder steer weigh-in
6:30 p.m. — Dairy goat weigh-in
6-6:30 p.m. — Meat goat weigh-in
4-6 p.m. — Sheep weigh-in
6:30 p.m. — Beef weigh-in
4-8 p.m. — Gas & steam demonstrations
7 p.m. — Truck pull, grandstand (Adult $10 Kids $5 Track $15)
Tuesday July 13th — Kids Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: purple cow and bubble gum
9 a.m. — Horse and pony English/western show
9 a.m. — Dairy feeder steer/dairy steer show
10 a.m. to 10p.m. — Merchants Building open
4p.m. — Sheep show
4-8p.m. — Gas and steam demonstrations
6 p.m. — Little Mr. and Little Mrs. contest, activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Noble County talent show, activities pavilion
7 p.m. — JD Trio Christian Concert, grandstand (free-will donation)
Wednesday, July 14 — Ladies Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: Choco-chip mint and white choco-macadamia
9 a.m. — Bake-A-Rama, activities pavilion
9 a.m. — Alpaca show
9 a.m. — Swine show
9:30 a.m. — Draft horse show
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Merchants building open
1 p.m. — Cat show
4-8p.m. — Gas and steam demonstrations
5 p.m. — Commercial poultry show
5-10 p.m. — Carnival
6 p.m. — Horse and pony, keyhole/speed and action
6 p.m. — Tractor pull lightweight
5-8 p.m. — Smokehouse, Albion Fire Department, activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Bulls & Barrels, grandstand (Adult $10 Kids $5 Track $20)
Thursday, July 15 — High School Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: peach and birthday cake
8 a.m. — Dairy goat show
9 a.m. — Beef show
9:30 a.m. — Draft horse, hitch show
10a.m. to 10p.m. — Merchants Building open
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kid City, activities pavilion
1 p.m. — Bingo, activity pavilion
1 p.m. — Pets show
4 p.m. — Livestock animals released
4:30 p.m.- Pedal pull registration, activities pavilion
5 p.m. — Pedal pull, activities pavilion
5-10p.m. — Carnival
6 p.m. — Antique tractor pull, heavyweight, gas and steam area
5-8 p.m. — Gas and steam demonstrations
5-8 p.m. — Smokehouse, Albion Fire Department, activities pavilion
6 p.m. — Horse and pony, barrels/flags/stakes
7 p.m. — Noble County Has Talent, grandstand (all ages $5)
Friday, July 16 — Veterans Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: orange and pineapple
8a.m. to 5 p.m. — Projects released
9 a.m. — Horse and pony check-out
10a.m. to 10p.m. — Merchants Building open
11a.m. — Pygmy goat show
Noon — Meat goat show
2-6 p.m. — Open class exhibit pickup in Floral Hall
4-8 p.m. — Gas and steam demonstrations
5-10 p.m. — Carnival
5-8 p.m. — Smokehouse, Albion Fire Department, activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Round Robin show
7 p.m. — Farmer Olympics, grandstand (all ages $2)
7:30p.m. — Incognito Cloggers, activities pavillion
Saturday, July 17 — Demo Derby Day
Ice cream flavors of the day: brownie & white choco
9 a.m. — Poultry/pigeon show
9a.m. to 5p.m. — Projects released
10a.m. — Exhibition poultry/pigeon show
10a.m. — ATV Rodeo, north end of track
10a.m. to 10p.m. — Merchants Building open
Noon — Online livestock auction opens, closes July 23 at 4 p.m.
9a.m. to Noon — Open class exhibit pickup in Floral Hall
5-10p.m. — Carnival
5-8p.m. — Smokehouse, Albion Fire Department, activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Demo Derby, grandstand (Adult $13 Kids $7 Track $20)
