INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Electric Cooperatives named Kevin Dreibelbis the recipient of the 2020 Tom Taylor Award.
Dreibelbis, communications and marketing director for Noble REMC and LaGrange County REMC, was presented the award during the Marketing, Member Services and Communicators professional section fall meeting Sept. 18.
“Kevin is an ambassador for the cooperatives,” said Ron Raypole, CEO of Noble REMC. “He is helpful, caring, resourceful and happy to offer service no matter the task. He has positively impacted many throughout the electric cooperative network, as well as the communities we serve. He readily gives of his skills and knowledge to help others.”
“Kevin has a heart for all those around him and is constantly juggling his schedule so he can accommodate the requests of those who need his help, support or guidance,” said Mark Leu, CEO of LaGrange County REMC. “I don’t think he realizes how important these small gestures of service are to those around him. It is simply in his nature to be a servant to all those he is involved with.”
The award is presented annually to an Indiana electric cooperative member services employee who has demonstrated excellence in leadership, attitude and commitment to electric cooperative principles.
The award is named for the award’s first recipient and longtime Boone REMC member services representative, C. Tom Taylor, who lived by the philosophy of “non sibi, sed aliis” – not for self, but for others.
