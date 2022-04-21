KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville officially has its first historic district in place.
That means, going forward, downtown building owners will need to get plans to change their buildings reviewed by the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission for appropriateness before being granted a building permit.
At Tuesday's Kendallville City Council meeting, council members approved the historic district ordinance on second reading, then suspended rules and completed a third and final reading at the same meeting.
Council President Jim Dazey suggested the suspension to speed up the approval process because the city is on the cusp of finalizing and putting its $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project out for bids.
That state grant program was funded with the intent of encouraging revitalization and restoration of historic downtowns. Part of the requirement of that grant was that the city establish a historic preservation commission, a regulatory board that is tasked with reviewing construction plans to ensure that changes being made to buildings keep the historical character of the downtown, not just for the grant but for the future as well.
Kendallville's historic district is narrowly defined to the downtown with a few exceptions.
The district boundaries run along Main Street from Rush Street to just north of the railroad tracks, picking up both the former pawn shop property on the west side of the road and the vacant lot near Sargent Street on the east side.
East and west boundaries are the two alleys behind the Main Street structures, with two bump-outs to pick up the old post office building on West Mitchell Street and the former Modern Printing building on East William Street.
Buildings that don't front Main Street on Mitchell, William and Rush streets as well as buildings on State and Orchard streets are not part of the district, so it remains fairly tightly bounded.
In other business Tuesday, the Kendallville City Council:
• Had a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day read into the record, with Mayor Suzanne Handshoe noting that the city will have an Arbor Day celebration at 1:30 p.m. on April 29 at North Side Elementary.
• Approved changing the next regularly scheduled meeting to Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. to avoid a conflict with Election Day on May 3.
• Approved a bond ordinance allowing Carriage House to access up to $14 million in tax-free state economic development bonds in order to finance improvements for its 150 units in the complex. Council members suspended the rules and held a third reading as well, approving the bond ordinance.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance that would rescind no parking restriction in the 900 and 1000 blocks of South State Street at the request of a resident who lives in the area. The no parking ordinance appeared to have been passed in 1987 with the thought of allowing for access of mobile homes in and out of Colonial Mobile Home Park, but city engineer Scott Derby said there is adequate room nowadays so the no parking restriction was no longer needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.