KENDALLVILLE — Most of downtown Kendallville's available parking is located behind Main Street's building, but the quality of the city's biggest downtown lot is, too put it nicely, gross.
Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members would like to change that.
Board members had previously indicated their desires to do repaving work on downtown city lots — it was one of a few ideas the group brainstormed in summer 2021 while thinking of its next steps after knocking out the downtown streetscape project — and last week they sat down to take that idea a step further.
Instead of just filling holes and slapping some new pavement over the top, they also looked at some ways to dress up the lot a little bit instead of simply a sea of asphalt.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby presented three different layouts, one with a little new green space but maximized parking availability with 92 total spaces, a middle-ground option that would add some green strips between the main parking lanes resulting in 86 spaces, or a more significant redesign with extra green space and no angle parking, but fewer spaces at only 76.
Derby tossed some cold water on the third option from the get-go, however, noting that the way the green space was laid out north-south was the least desirable for street department plow crews as opposed to the other two options.
The middle option also was designed with green strips in between where cars would meet hood to hood, although it would be easier to plow in winter.
Ultimately, board members gravitated toward the first option, with the least amount of green space but the most amount of parking.
The max-parking plan would add some green space behind mailboxes located in the lot and a few green strips buffering the lot from the alley behind the Main Street buildings, but otherwise be mostly open.
Commission member Carla Lowe, whose antique shop is located in that block, said the city may want to reach out Hagerman Appliance about location of any curbed green space, since the business does typically back its truck up into the alley for loading and unloading.
Lowe also asked about the possibility of blocking off the alley behind the building or some other measure to reduce the amount of vehicles driving down it as well as the speed at which they're driving.
Although Orchard Street is only a few hundred feet west, Lowe noted that drivers frequently like to buzz down the alley, raising safety concerns for people leaving the back entrance of a building and potentially stepping in front of a vehicle.
Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey, who was at the meeting, piped in to said the city is usually very cautious about closing alleys.
"I don't know the council would be in favor of closing an alley for an entire block," Dazey said.
Derby instead suggested that maybe a speed bump or speed hump in the alley would be a better solution to slow vehicles down instead of simply cutting them off and said he could investigate those options too.
Derby said he'd take the commission's preferred design and seek some pricing for a parking lot repaving and re-striping and report back.
Work wouldn't start for a few months at the earliest since asphalt plants are currently shut down for winter.
The redevelopment commission has also talked about looking into lighting upgrades for the parking lot, since the current streetlights are very dim and few and far between.
Derby had previously said he would reach out to Indiana Michigan Power, which owns the light poles, to discuss options about replacement or potential upgrades to newer LED lights that could illuminate the lot better at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.