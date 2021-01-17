KENDALLVILLE — A year ago, Kendallville residents were getting their first chance to wander the halls of the former East Noble Middle School.
Many marveled at how much progress had been made in just a few months to transform aging hallways and classrooms once filled with tweens and teens into something new, fresh and — perhaps most surprising to some — modern and fancy.
At the Community Learning Center’s open house in January 2020, people were getting their first glimpse of how an old school could be given its second life.
Then, in March, came the pandemic.
All the things that the CLC was designed for — classroom learning, workforce skills training, arts and culture programming and public events ranging from speaker series to Gaslight Playhouse performances — were suddenly the type of things that weren’t recommended.
The CLC was a lot quieter in 2020 than might have originally been expected at that aspirational open house. But, looking back, the pandemic’s disruption may not have been all damper with no upside.
“In some ways, it’s allowed us to slow down and think about our space and programming,” CLC Executive Director Julia Tipton said.
It’s been almost two years since East Noble turned over the keys to its former middle school and about a year and a half since construction work started in earnest to renovate the building.
But a 130,000-square-foot building doesn’t get flipped overnight. While walking through the building with Tipton, you’ll find the building in a three-phase state of existence.
The first phase, the stuff that was already wrapped up or in process back during that open house a year ago, is finished and in use.
The quilting and sewing room, cooking classes in the upgraded kitchen, pickeball, fitnesses classes and school gym programs in the gymnasium and the auditorium are ready and in mixed states of use, depending on what they’d normally be hosting.
Sewing groups meet safely to knit and stitch and create and the CLC’s cooking classes have been an early hit. Now that the weather has turned, local pickleball enthusiasts have brought their paddling indoors to the court. And those wanting to pick up the guitar have still had a chance to strum during classes.
Big productions have been a no-no during the pandemic, so the the box office window outside the auditorium is empty and the theater stage was silent for the year, with hopes that 2021 might bring a return to normalcy.
The reception room, with its tiled floor, fancy lighting, rolling freezing and a glass-topped serving table made out of a repurposed marimba, is one of the CLC’s wow places and has already hosted some lunch and learns and other small public meetings and events.
The CLC hasn’t been empty, by any means, maybe just a bit quieter than it otherwise would have been.
“Our dedicated programmers have been very patient with the pandemic,” Tipton said.
But a quieter, less busy building isn’t always a downside, especially when you move to Phase 2, where active construction is still ongoing.
Construction crews are still working away to break down old classrooms, update and modernize. Lockers are gone, old floors have been torn up, even the walls are being peeled to expose and clean up the original brick to bring out the building’s industrial chic motif.
Freedom Academy, one of Noble County’s main workforce training and skills certification organizations, is slated to be a prime beneficiary of the work that’s ongoing as classrooms are being prepped for those job training programs.
The Dekko Foundation and Crossroads United Way will be moving into the CLC, hopefully by the end of the month. Those upstairs offices are closer to being done, but still not quite move-in ready.
Looking ahead to Phase 3, the pandemic has been beneficial in that it’s given the CLC time. Time to think. Time to plan. Time to be deliberate about how it wants to renovate and use those last parts of the old school.
The Dekko Foundation has and continue to invest in the renovation project, a multi-million effort that’s still ongoing. With a year and a half of construction down, it will probably be a year, two or more before the Community Learning Center is “done.”
But in some respects, it will never be “done” because it’s programming will continually grow and and change to fit the needs of the community.
Although some organizations have moved offices into the CLC, Tipton reminds that the building wasn’t meant to become an office complex for nonprofits. With personal and professional development as the mission, programming will adapt to the needs of the community.
The CLC continues to aim to be a complement, not a competitor or replacement for offerings in the area. Slowing down due to COVID-19 has helped take the time to make those evaluations.
